Modified On Apr 18, 2023 05:42 PM By Rohit for Volkswagen Taigun

These updates and variants will be introduced from June 2023 onwards

Volkswagen to add GT+ MT and GT DCT variants to the Taigun’s Performance Line range.

Both to get the larger 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine presently available with the GT lineup.

The Taigun will also be offered in new “Lava Blue” and “Deep Black Pearl” shades.

It will also get a matte finish for the “Carbon Steel Grey” shade.

Volkswagen also showcased two concepts of the SUV called the “Trail” and “Sport” with a few cosmetic enhancements.

All models manufactured from April 2023 now get a seatbelt reminder as standard.

At its annual press conference, Volkswagen has revealed multiple plans for its localised Indian products, namely, the Taigun and Virtus. In this story, we will be focusing on the updates that the compact SUV showcased that will be made available from June onwards:

New GT Variants

Volkswagen has introduced two new variants for the SUV’s “Performance Line” GT variants offered with the 150PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine called the GT Plus MT and GT DCT. Until now, the GT Plus trim only got the 7-speed DCT gearbox while the GT only came with a six-speed manual transmission.

This makes the DCT option more accessible on the lower trim and would likely make the top-spec GT Plus variant more affordable with the manual transmission.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CarDekho India (@cardekhoindia)

Also Read: Volkswagen To Add A Manual Option For The Virtus GT

Cosmetic Revisions

The VW SUV will be available in three fresh exterior paint options: Lava Blue, Deep Black Pearl and Carbon Steel Matt. While the Skoda-based blue will be offered across the range, the other two will only be offered with the GT variants of the Taigun and in limited numbers. The Deep Black Pearl finish gets the typical GT-specific upgrades including red brake callipers, red stitching for seats and red ambient lighting. On the other hand, the Matte edition also features gloss-black finish for the ORVMs, door handles and the rear spoiler.

Special Editions

Alongside the new variants and colour options, Volkswagen also showcased two concept versions of the SUV as part of its new ‘GT Limited Collection’ – Trail and Sport. The “Trail” concept comes with cosmetic differences such as “Trail” inspired body side graphics and leatherette upholstery, 16-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, a roof rack and puddle lamps.

The “Sport” concept also features a bunch of styling differences which include “Sport” specific body graphics and leatherette upholstery, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, and blacked-out ORVMs with red inserts.

Also Read: Top 7 Essential Summer Car Care Tips

Common Updates

All variants of the Taigun now get a seatbelt reminder as standard from models manufactured April 1, 2023 onwards. It is already one of the safest made-in-India SUVs as tested by Global NCAP.

The SUV is currently priced in the range of Rs 11.62 lakh to Rs 19.06 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It competes with the likes of the Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, and Skoda Kushaq.

Read More on : Taigun on road price