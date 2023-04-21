Published On Apr 21, 2023 03:34 PM By Rohit

Called the Seagull, it could take on the MG Comet EV, Citroen eC3, and Tata Tiago EV if brought to India

BYD has unveiled the Seagull EV at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023 motor show.

To enter the Chinese market first, followed by international markets.

Gets a tallboy stance, a tapered roofline and 5-spoke alloy wheels.

Interior highlights include a rotatable display and wireless phone charging.

Expected to get two battery pack options, with a maximum range of up to 405km.

BYD has unveiled another EV, christened the Seagull, at the ongoing Auto Shanghai 2023 motor show. The electric car, which is the smallest EV from BYD yet, will enter the Chinese market first and then go global later.

A Job Well Done By Designers

The BYD EV has a typical tallboy design, reminiscent of the Maruti Ritz and Chevrolet Beat. Up front, it gets sharp-looking clusters for the headlights with the “BYD” logo in the centre and an aggressively styled bumper. One unique trait is that it has a single wiper blade for the front windshield, which will remind you of the Tata Nano. You can also notice the presence of the windshield-mounted camera, indicating that it gets some of the advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features.

Its upright stance is the most pronounced when viewed from the sides, but it is far from being boxy. It gets a tapering roofline towards the C-pillar while carrying on with the floating roof effect. BYD has opted for chunky wheel arches and body side mouldings to add to the EV’s character. The Seagull has been fitted with 5-spoke alloy wheels, which appear to have a machine finish. Things are pretty simple at the back as it gets connected LED taillights and the “BYD” badge on the lower side of the boot.

What’s It Like On The Inside?

Inside, the cabin carries on with the quirkiness quotient, a staple of BYD. If you have experienced the Atto 3 SUV from close quarters, you would instantly find similarities here as well. The Seagull too gets a small digital driver’s display, 10.1-inch touchscreen (which can be rotated to either a portrait or landscape view), and wireless phone charging. BYD has also equipped it with connected car tech, NFC (to unlock the electric car) and multiple airbags.

Battery Pack And Range

Although the technical specifications are still under wraps, reports suggest that it will offer two powertrain options: Standard (74PS electric motor) and Long Range (100PS electric motor). While the former will likely have a 30kWh battery pack, the latter is expected to get a 38kWh unit. Their claimed figures are likely to be 305km and 405km, respectively.

India Launch And Rivals

There’s no word yet whether it will come to India or not. However, we believe BYD does consider it for our market to go up as a premium alternative to the likes of the Citroen eC3, MG Comet EV and Tata Tiago EV.