Modified On Apr 18, 2023 08:08 PM By Shreyash for Lexus LM 2023

The second generation premium MPV has focussed on improving the ride experience over the outgoing model

Lexus has taken the wraps off its second generation premium flagship MPV, the Lexus LM, at Auto Shanghai 2023, in China. It not only gets an updated design, but thorough updates to offer an even more luxurious experience and some Lexus firsts as well. The carmaker will launch its flagship premium MPV in 60 countries, including in India. In this article, we dive into the highlights of the new 2023 Lexus LM:

New Exterior Design

The look of the new-gen Lexus LM has been revamped from every viewpoint. The front end features sleek new headlamps and the massive spindle grille is replaced by a new integrated grille design that extends to the lower part of the bumper. The sides of the bumper also get vertical slats for a more aesthetically pleasing look.

In terms of the profile, the window lines now appear to be effectively merged from the A-pillar till the last quarter panel. The biggest design change can be observed after the C-pillar. The rear end also gets all-new fully integrated connected tail lamps for a modern look.

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Unveils The First Ever Electric Maybach In The Form Of EQS 680

All-New Interior

The interior of the new-gen LM has also been completely redesigned, with new layouts and colour combinations. The dash of the updated MPV mounts a new touchscreen and driver’s display, along with the new center console.

The LM is available in six, seven and four seater configurations.The four-seater model, in particular, is specifically built for chauffeur-driven usage. The rear passenger gets a private environment thanks to a retractable glass partition between the front and back seats in this variant of the MPV.Lexus has offered 64 colour ambient lighting, out which 14 are themed colours and rest are custom colours.

Enhanced Luxury

The rear seat compartment with the four-seat layout has a 48-inch display that may be utilised for a variety of functions, including entertainment and meetings. Its individual rear seats get their own control tablets in the central armrest. Lexus has increased the extension and retraction range of the ottoman. As a first from Lexus, the armrests and ottomans are also heated.

These seats of the LM also come with Warmth Sensing Infrared Sensor which detects the temperature of the occupant and adjusts the climate control and heated seat settings accordingly.

Also Read: Facelifted Lamborghini SUV Introduced As The Urus S

A Comfier Ride

For the first time, Lexus is offering driving modes that emphasize comfort for the rear seats. This works in tandem with the "Adaptive Variable Suspension (AVS) system with Frequency-Sensitive Piston Valve," which responds to changing road conditions by adjusting damping forces while also monitoring accelerator and brake pedal position. All of this is done to minimise body movements and vibrations in the back seats.

In the pursuit of improved ride quality, the new Lexus LM has also been heavily revised with 50 percent increased torsional rigidity thanks to additional braces, quarter pillar reinforcement, and more. For creating a relaxed cabin environment, Lexus engineers used two types of shock absorbing materials with different characteristics for the second row seats, and the front seats optimise surface pressure distribution regardless of G-forces while turning.

E-Latch Door Release System

The new-gen LM is also equipped with an e-latch door release system for the front doors. It is an electronic door opening system which operates with the use of blind spot monitor to provide a safe exit. In case if the sensor detects any coming vehicles, cyclists or pedestrians, it cancels the door opening to prevent the accident.

Powertrains On Offer

Lexus will offer the new-gen LM MPV with two hybrid powertrain options, a 2.4-litre turbocharged hybrid petrol engine, and a 2.5-litre hybrid petrol engine. The exact specifications of the engines are yet to be revealed and the choice of powertrain will vary depending on the market.

Expected India Launch & Price

The new-gen Lexus LM is expected to be launched in India in December 2023. It could be priced from Rs 1.2 crore (ex-showroom) onwards. The new-gen Lexus LM will take on the Mercedes-Benz V-Class, while being a premium alternative to the Toyota Vellfire.