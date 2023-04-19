Volkswagen ID.4 GTX EV: 5 Things You Need To Know

Modified On Apr 19, 2023 05:23 PM By Ansh for Volkswagen ID.4

The electric SUV was showcased recently at Volkswagen’s annual press conference in India

At its annual press conference where Volkswagen India revealed new variants and colour options of the Virtus and Taigun, the carmaker also showcased its premium electric offering, the ID.4 GTX electric SUV. The ID.4 is the primary candidate that is being considered by Volkswagen as its first global EV offering for India and here’s everything you need to know about it:

Design

Up front, the electric SUV gets a closed-off grille complemented by a thick black strip that houses the Volkswagen logo. It gets a sleek set of headlamps that are connected by a thin light strip in the middle and the air intakes in the front are gloss black.

Being the sportier version, the ID.4 GTX gets 20-inch alloy wheels, sleek door handles and a sloping roofline with an integrated spoiler. At the rear end, the ID.4 GTX gets a connected tail lamp setup much like the other models from the carmaker.

Battery Pack & Range

Internationally, the ID.4 GTX comes with a 77kWh battery pack paired with a dual-motor setup for the all-wheel drivetrain, with a combined performance output of 299PS and 460Nm. That’s good enough for a claimed zero to 100kmph sprint time of 6.2 seconds. The ID.4 GTX gets a range of up to 500km and supports DC fast-charging of up to 135kW, using which its battery pack can be refilled from five to 80 per cent in 36 minutes.

Features

The ID.4 is a premium offering and features Volkswagen’s minimalist interior design. It gets a 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a small digital driver’s display, a heads-up display, three-zone automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, heated front seats, heated steering wheel and 30-colour ambient lighting.

Safety

When it comes to safety, the ID.4 GTX offers seven airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), a surround-view camera, and driver-assistance features like lane keep assist, autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Price & Rivals

The VW ID.4 is expected to arrive in India post 2025, possibly in the GTX variant that was present at the conference. It might even arrive in a facelifted avatar by that point in time and it is likely to come as a completely built-up unit (CBU). The ID.4 GTX could have a price tag of Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom) and will be a rival to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and the Volvo XC40 Recharge.