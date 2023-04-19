Modified On Apr 19, 2023 11:46 AM By Tarun for Tata Altroz

The CNG-powered derivative of the Altroz rivals the likes of the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza CNG

After debuting it at the Auto Expo 2023, Tata has now opened the bookings for the Altroz CNG, at a token amount of Rs 21,000. The deliveries are scheduled to commence from May 2023, so we’re expecting the prices to be announced in the coming weeks.

Variant Options

Tata will offer the CNG powertrain on four variants of the Altroz - XE, XM+, XZ and XZ+. It can be had in four colour options, including Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey and Avenue White. One can also expect the Dark Edition of Altroz CNG in future.

Powertrain

Specs Altroz CNG Engine 1.2-litre petrol-CNG Power 77PS Torque 97Nm Transmission 5-speed manual

Altroz uses the 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine, which delivers 4PS and 2Nm more than the Tiago and Tigor CNG. It comes with a 5-speed manual transmission and will likely claim a fuel efficiency north of 25 km/kg. Just like the other Tata CNG cars, the Altroz will also use CNG to start up the engine. All the other CNG cars use petrol to star the engine and then quickly switch to CNG.

Dual Cylinder Setup

The most distinctive element of the Altroz CNG is its dual-cylinder setup instead of one large tank taking up most of the boot, while still having a 60-litre capacity. The hatchback’s boot space is currently rated at 345 litres, so, we’re expecting around 200-litres worth of space with the CNG variants. Boot space is one of the foremost issues faced by a CNG owner, which Tata aims to resolve with its twin-tank technology.

Features

The CNG variants of the Altroz will get a seven-inch touchscreen system, connected car technology, cruise control, push button start-stop, mood lighting, rain-sensing wipers, dual front airbags, and a rear parking camera. The top variant will even come with leatherette upholstery, something the CNG rivals do not offer.

Competition

Tata Altroz CNG goes against the CNG variants of the Maruti Baleno and Toyota Glanza, which are priced in the range of Rs 8.3 lakh to Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

