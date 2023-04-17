Modified On Apr 17, 2023 07:29 PM By Shreyash for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

The ultra luxurious electric SUV offers a range of up to 600 km

The Mercedes Maybach EQS 680 is offered with a dual-motor setup, rated at 658PS and 950Nm.

It carries forward iconic Maybach design details like the grille design and twol-tone body colour.

Gets Maybach specific animations for the MBUX Hyperscreen multi-display dashboard.

Features a four-seat lounge configuration with rear entertainment touchscreens.

Offered with AIRMATIC air suspension as standard with four-wheel steering and exclusive Maybach drive mode.

The Mercedes-Maybach product line defines the carmaker’s pinnacle of ultra luxury offerings, under which, there are quite a few internal combustion engine (ICE) models, such as the Maybach S580 or GLS Maybach 600. Now, the German marque has debuted its first electric SUV under the same badge, which is the EQS 680. Here’s a brief rundown of things you need to know about the first electric Maybach:

Design

The luxurious EQS SUV carries forward the distinguished Maybach design details, adopted for the electric SUV body panels. This includes the dual-tone body colour separated by the filigree pinstripe.

From the front, the EQS 680 has the EQ family's signature headlight design with three individual diamond blocks. The front grille, on the other hand, is from the Maybach family with the large closed black panel covered with chrome-plated slats. Moving down, the vertical chrome stripes highlight the air dam design on the front bumper.

The profile of the Maybach electric SUV is largely inspired by the EQS SUV, and has a dynamic silhouette through the entire length of the vehicle. The dynamically shaped 22-inch forged alloy wheels (optional) feature a bowl design, with five short spokes and a flat section in the center.

Interiors

On the inside, the Maybach electric SUV comes with the MBUX Hyperscreen setup, similar to the other EQS models, but now with Maybach-specific graphics too. The front seats are similar to those found in the Maybach S-Class, while the rear compartment of the EQS-Maybach 680 has individual lounge seats with two 11.6-inch high-end multimedia displays. The new vegetable tanned Nappa leather upholstery and "faux fur" floor covering adds to the cosiness of the cabin.

The electric Maybach comes with a 15 speaker Burmester 4D surround sound system which comes with a different sound world (modes), with which the driving sound also varies. For this electric Maybach, Mercedes has specially created an interactive “Aerial Grace” driving sound, which reacts to different parameters such as accelerator pedal position, speed and recuperation.

The EQS 680 comes with 64 colour active ambient lighting in conjunction with 253 individual controllable LEDs. Some Maybach-specific colors such as Rose Gold White and Amethyst Glow have also been introduced.

Battery Pack & Powertrain Details

The EQS Maybach 680 comes with a battery pack estimated at around 135kWh powering an all-wheel-drive dual-motor setup. Its specifications are detailed in the table below:

Power/Torque 658 PS and 950Nm Acceleration (0-100kmph) 4.4 seconds Driving Range Up to 600km

Also, the supported charging options with the duration is given below:

Charger Charging Time 22kW Onboard Charger 6 hour and 15 minutes 200kW DC Fast Charger 31 minutes

Ride Comfort

In the EQS Maybach 680, the carmaker has replaced the “Comfort” drive mode with the new “Maybach” mode, in which body movements are minimised through the oscillation node, which is located under the rear seats.

The EQS Maybach comes with a AIRMATIC air suspension with continuously adjustable damping as standard. The height of the SUV can be raised by up to 35mm. Also, the front axle and the drive units are decoupled via rubber mounts, and acoustic foams are also provided in the selected parts of the body shell of the vehicle. All this helps to reduce the noise being transmitted through the wheel arches. It also gets all-wheel steering as standard for ease of maneuverability

Will It Come To India ?

Talking about the current portfolio of Mercedes-Benz cars, the marque has been bringing its exclusive products, be it Maybach models or the high performance AMG models to India. Going by that, we can also expect the launch of the EQS Maybach electric SUV in future, perhaps by 2024.

