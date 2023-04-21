Modified On Apr 21, 2023 12:30 PM By Rohit for MG Comet EV

The 2-door compact EV from MG will go on sale on April 26

It will be MG’s smallest EV yet and only the second electric offering after the ZS EV in India.

Leaked specifications suggest it will get a 17.3kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 230km.

Exterior highlights include LED strips at the front and back and big quarter glass panels.

Inside, it has dual 10.25-inch screens and steering-mounted controls.

It will take on the Citroen eC3 and Tata Tiago EV.

After being unveiled recently, the MG Comet EV will go on sale on April 26. The Comet will be MG’s smallest electric offering till date, and only the second EV in its Indian lineup following the ZS EV.

What Will Drive It?

As per its leaked brochure, the Comet EV will come with a 17.3kWh battery pack with a claimed range of up to 230km. It will have a rear-wheel drivetrain (RWD) with a 42PS/110Nm electric motor. However, the leaked document doesn’t suggest the larger battery pack to be on offer with the Comet EV as is prevalent on its Indonesian counterpart, the Wuling Air EV.

A Brief Of The Comet EV’s Design

The Comet is a ultra-compact sub-3m electric hatchback, having just two doors and a tallboy stance. MG has kept the quirky styling in check by giving it LED strips at both the front and rear fascias, big quarter glass panels and tiny wheels, all of which, alongside its wide proportions, give it a boxy appearance.

Big On Tech

Its biggest talking point is the dual 10.25-inch screen setup (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation). Apart from that, the Comet EV will feature manual AC, steering-mounted controls, and connected car tech. Occupant safety will likely be ensured by dual front airbags, electronic stability control, a rear parking camera with dynamic guidelines, and rear parking sensors.

Price And Competition

It is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). Although smaller in size, the MG Comet EV will be a rival to the Tata Tiago EV and Citroen eC3 in terms of prices.