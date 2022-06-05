Published On Jun 05, 2022 10:14 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue 2022

This week was full of reveals, launchess and updates of some important models

In the past seven days, we saw many important updates, right from the unveiling of Hyundai’s facelifted Venue to Kia’s EV6 being launched and Mahindra giving us some insight into its upcoming electric XUV300. Here are all the headlines that you need to know:

Hyundai Venue Facelift Details

Kia EV6 Goes On Sale

Kia has announced the prices of the EV6, which is its fully-imported electric crossover. It is offered with rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options with a range of up to 528 kilometres. While there are limited units of the electric vehicle on sale, Kia is planning to bring more of them.

Kia To Ready An India-centric EV By 2025

Kia has confirmed that its RV-styled India-specific electric vehicle will be ready by 2025. Its platform will purely be built for an EV, with no ICE-counterpart.

2023 Mahindra Electric XUV300 Details

Mahindra has confirmed that it will be launching the electric version of the XUV300 in early 2023. Also, the electric SUV will be a 4.2-metre offering, longer than its ICE counterpart.

More Details About Mahindra Scorpio N

Hyundai Creta N Line Spied For The First Time

The Creta N Line has been spied testing ahead of its Brazilian debut this month. However, we’re not getting this version since the spied mule is based on the pre-facelift model. India will get the N Line with the facelifted Creta, which is due for launch next year.

Skoda Enyaq iV Spied In India

The Skoda’s rival to the Kia EV6, Enyaq iV has been spotted in India. It is expected to be launched in our country this year and should offer a range of around 500 kilometres on a single charge.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV300 AMT