Car News That Mattered This Week: 2022 Hyundai Venue Revealed, Kia EV6 Launched, Mahindra XUV300 EV Details
Published On Jun 05, 2022 10:14 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue 2022
This week was full of reveals, launchess and updates of some important models
In the past seven days, we saw many important updates, right from the unveiling of Hyundai’s facelifted Venue to Kia’s EV6 being launched and Mahindra giving us some insight into its upcoming electric XUV300. Here are all the headlines that you need to know:
Hyundai Venue Facelift Details
Hyundai has revealed the exterior styling of the facelifted Venue.
Details of the Venue’s variants, colours, and features are also out.
We also have some exclusive images of the updated SUV’s cabin.
Kia EV6 Goes On Sale
Kia has announced the prices of the EV6, which is its fully-imported electric crossover. It is offered with rear-wheel and all-wheel drive options with a range of up to 528 kilometres. While there are limited units of the electric vehicle on sale, Kia is planning to bring more of them.
Kia To Ready An India-centric EV By 2025
Kia has confirmed that its RV-styled India-specific electric vehicle will be ready by 2025. Its platform will purely be built for an EV, with no ICE-counterpart.
2023 Mahindra Electric XUV300 Details
Mahindra has confirmed that it will be launching the electric version of the XUV300 in early 2023. Also, the electric SUV will be a 4.2-metre offering, longer than its ICE counterpart.
More Details About Mahindra Scorpio N
Mahindra has confirmed it will commence the Scorpio N’s mass-production from early June.
The carmaker plans to keep waiting periods in check for the Scorpio N, having already learnt lessons from Thar’s and XUV700’s production woes.
Hyundai Creta N Line Spied For The First Time
The Creta N Line has been spied testing ahead of its Brazilian debut this month. However, we’re not getting this version since the spied mule is based on the pre-facelift model. India will get the N Line with the facelifted Creta, which is due for launch next year.
Skoda Enyaq iV Spied In India
The Skoda’s rival to the Kia EV6, Enyaq iV has been spotted in India. It is expected to be launched in our country this year and should offer a range of around 500 kilometres on a single charge.
