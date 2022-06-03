Published On Jun 03, 2022 01:05 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue 2022

The 2022 Venue gets a new-gen Tucson-inspired chrome-studded grille while carrying on with the split headlight setup

It will also get connected LED taillights and a new design for the alloy wheels.

Inside, it will come in a dual-tone theme with a segment-first two-step reclining seats in the second row.

Feature additions include a Kia Carens-like digitised driver’s display and support for Alexa and Google voice assistant.

To come with the same petrol and diesel engines as the pre-facelift model.

Will be priced at a premium over the outgoing Venue.

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the facelifted Venue on June 16. Now, ahead of its price announcement, the carmaker has unveiled the new iteration of the SUV.

The facelifted Venue’s fascia is seen with a new-gen Tucson-inspired chrome-studded grille, flanked by spilt LED headlights with the upper cluster featuring three elements, and a tweaked bumper. In profile, the only change is the new design for the alloy wheels. At the back, the facelifted SUV now comes with connected LED taillights featuring geometric shapes and a revised bumper.

Hyundai will now provide the SUV’s cabin with a dual-tone theme and a new upholstery. The facelifted Venue will get a segment-first two-step reclining seats in the second row, a Kia Carens-like digitised driver’s display, and possibly the pre-facelift model’s 8-inch touchscreen system. It will also come with over 60 connected car tech features including support for Alexa and Google voice assistant, which Hyundai calls ‘Home to Car (H2C)’.

The H2C feature helps customers perform the following functions: remote AC control, remote lock/unlock, Find My Car, tyre pressure information, remote vehicle status check, speed alert, fuel level information, idle time alert, and time-fencing (out-of-time) alert.

Also See: Hyundai Creta N Line Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Brazilian Unveil Next Month

The facelifted Venue will continue with the same engine options as the pre-facelift model:

Engine 1.2-litre Petrol 1-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 83PS 120PS 100PS Torque 114Nm 172Nm 240Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 7-speed DCT, 6-speed iMT 6-speed MT

With the facelift, however, the Venue will no longer get a manual gearbox with the turbo-petrol engine, unlike its pre-facelift model.

The carmaker will launch the facelifted model at a premium over the outgoing Venue’s prices (Rs 7.11 lakh to Rs 11.84 lakh ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to lock horns with the Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza. The facelifted Venue will also be offered in the N Line version which will be the second model under the ‘N Line’ series in India.

Read More on : Venue on road price