Mahindra will launch an electric SUV based on the XUV300 in early 2023

It is slated to hit showrooms in the first quarter of 2023, probably as early as January.

The Executive Director of M&M has revealed that the electric SUV will be 4.2 metres long.

The eXUV300 will be bigger than its direct rival, the sub-4m Tata Nexon EV, and more similar to the MG ZS EV in size.

It is expected to be offered with two battery sizes and a maximum range of around 450km.

Mahindra eXUX300 concept from Auto Expo 2020

As one of the original players in India’s electric car space, Mahindra has been somewhat of an absentee in the last few years, allowing Tata to dominate the scene. During a press conference outlining Mahindra & Mahindra’s performance for 2021-22, the brand confirmed that it plans to launch the electric version of the XUV300 in the first quarter of 2023.

Rajesh Jejurikan, Executive Director of Auto and Farm at M&M, also revealed that the electric version of the XUV300 will not remain a sub-4m offering. Instead, it will measure 4.2 metres in length, which is closer to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun and MG ZS EV. Meanwhile, the Tata Nexon EV is a sub-4m model, same as its combustion engine alternative.

The added length over the XUV300 is likely due to a change in the rear-end design of the bodywork with no changes to the 2,600mm long wheelbase. It would allow Mahindra to resolve some of the sub-4m SUV’s shortcomings by offering more boot space and improving the overall rear end design.

Originally, we expected the electric version of the XUV300 to arrive with a claimed range of around 350km. However, with the launch of the Nexon EV Max, Mahindra is likely to offer the eXUV300 with a claimed range of around 450km and a choice of battery sizes.

Since there are no tax benefits for EVs smaller than 4 metres, unlike conventional models, there are no correlated price jumps for the buyer. It is likely to be priced competitively against the Nexon EV and the upcoming sub-4m EV from MG. The Mahindra electric SUV is expected to carry a price tag of around Rs 15 lakh ex-showroom.

