Modified On Jun 03, 2022 02:46 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Venue 2022

Bookings for the subcompact SUV, prices of which will be announced on June 16, are open

2022 Hyundai Venue booking amount set at Rs 21,000.

To be available in five variants - E, S, S+/S(O), SX, and SX(O).

The 1.2-litre petrol option is now available in mid-spec S(O) and higher SX trims.

The turbo-petrol and diesel options will be available from mid variant onward.

Car to get new single tone Phantom Black and dual tone Fiery Red with black roof colour options.

No mechanical changes on board, save for the discontinuation of a turbo-petrol/manual option.

Hyundai has officially unveiled the facelifted Venue. With that, the variants and colours of the SUV are also out ahead of its June 16 launch. Its official online and offline bookings are now underway for an amount of Rs 21,000.

2022 Hyundai Venue Variants

Variants 1.2-litre petrol 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel E 5-MT - - S 5-MT - - S+ - - 6-MT S(O) 5-MT 6-iMT / 7-DCT - SX 5-MT - 6-MT SX(O) - 6-iMT/7-DCT 6-MT

(iMT - clutchless manual transmission / DCT - dual clutch automatic)

The S+ and S(O) variants are likely to be the same, with a different branding for the powertrains. The former is exclusive to the diesel, while the latter is offered with petrol options.

The 1.2-litre petrol variant can now be had with the S(O) and higher-end SX trims.

While the SX variant is no longer available with the 1-litre turbo-petrol option, you can opt for it with the lower-specced S(O) variant and the top-spec SX(O).

The 1.5-litre diesel will be available at a lower starting price, with the S+ trim. The higher-end SX and SX(O) trims will continue to have the oil burner option as earlier.

2022 Hyundai Venue Engines

There are no mechanical changes onboard and the subcompact SUV continues with its existing three powertrain options which are:

83PS 1.2-litre petrol with 5-speed manual

120PS 1-litre turbo-petrol with 6-speed iMT and 7-speed DCT

100PS 1.5-litre diesel with 6-speed manual

The turbo-petrol engine loses the option of a 6-speed manual stick. While we were expecting the Sonet’s diesel-AT combination to be seen here, Hyundai seems to have skipped that.

2022 Hyundai Venue Colours

The facelifted Venue is now available in six single tone and one dual tone shades, and they are:

Typhoon Silver

Phantom Black (New)

Fiery Red

Denim Blue

Titan Grey

Polar White

Fiery Red with Black Roof Dual Tone (New)

The existing dual tone options of Titan Grey and Polar White with the black roof will be discontinued.

The facelifted Hyundai Venue will command a premium over the pre-facelift model that costs between Rs 7.11 lakh and Rs 11.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will continue to take on other subcompact SUVs, namely, the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300