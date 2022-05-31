Published On May 31, 2022 03:03 PM By Tarun for Mahindra Scorpio N

The new Scorpio will get turbo-petrol and diesel engines with an optional 4WD

Production of the Mahindra Scorpio N will commence early June.

SUV’s full price list to be announced on June 27.

To be offered with 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engine options, 6-speed manual and AT choices.

Four-wheel drive (4WD) to be optional with both petrol and diesel engines.

Prices expected to start from around Rs 10 lakh.

Mahindra is going to begin the mass-production of the Scorpio N from early June. Currently, only the pre-production units are being manufactured at the carmaker’s Chakan (Pune) plant. The new Scorpio N will go on sale on June 27, while the existing model will continue to be on sale with the ‘Classic’ suffix.

The Scorpio N’s exterior styling has already been revealed. With the generational update, it gets a complete design overhaul, sporting a bigger, more rugged, and premium look. It will be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations.

The Indian carmaker is going to give an extensive makeover to the Scorpio N’s cabin, making it more premium and modern than that of the outgoing model. It will feature full-LED lighting, dual zone climate control, 8-inch touchscreen system, a Sony sound system with roof-mounted speakers, wireless device charger, electric sunroof, multiple airbags, and a 360-degree camera.

Under the hood, the new Scorpio N will be offered with 2.2-litre diesel and 2-litre turbo-petrol engine options.

Specs Scorpio Thar XUV700 2.2-litre diesel 130PS/160PS 130PS 155PS/185PS 2.0-litre turbo-petrol 170PS 150PS 200PS

It will be offered with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions, as seen on the Thar and XUV700. You can also opt for 4WD, thankfully with both petrol and diesel engines.

The Scorpio N is expected to retail from around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will rival similarly-priced compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Kia Seltos, and Nissan Kicks.