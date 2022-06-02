Modified On Jun 02, 2022 01:09 PM By Sonny for Kia EV6

It is only available in the GT Line trim and offers a claimed range of up to 528km

Kia is offering the EV6 with a choice of RWD or AWD powertrains.

The EV6 is being imported to India and is priced at Rs 59.95 lakh and Rs 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

The RWD offers 229PS/350Nm, while AWD offers 325PS/605Nm.

Fully-loaded GT Line trim comes with dual 12.3-inch curved displays, ADAS tech, and powered front seats.

100 units will be brought to India with deliveries to start from September for AWD variants.

The EV6 is Kia’s first electric offering in India and the brand’s current flagship EV. It is being offered in the fully loaded GT Line trim but with two powertrains, RWD and AWD, which are priced as follows:

Kia EV6 Price (ex-showroom) GT Line RWD Rs 59.95 lakh GT Line AWD Rs 64.95 lakh

The EV6 tech specs

The EV6 sporty crossover is being offered with the 77.4kWh battery pack which has a claimed range of up to 528km. Its single-motor RWD variant packs 229PS and 350Nm of performance and peak range, while the dual-motor AWD version offers slightly less range but ups the sportiness with 325PS and 605Nm.

While the EV6 has a charging capacity of up to 350kW, a 50kW DC fast charger can top the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 1 hour 13 minutes. Using a home socket will take 36 hours for a full charge, so Kia offers a 22kW home charger for the buyers of the EV6. Meanwhile, all 15 Kia dealerships selling EVs will be equipped with 150kW fast chargers for added convenience.

Kia EV6 features on offer

As it is the top trim, the EV6 GT Line comes equipped with dual 12.3-inch curved displays for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, a heads-up display, ventilated and power adjustable front seats, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system and a sunroof. The safety features include eight airbags and ADAS tech such as adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, and blind spot collision avoidance.

When will customers get their EV6?

All 100 units of the Kia EV6 allocated for the Indian market as of now, are spoken for. Kia will begin delivering the AWD variants of this CBU import in September, while RWD buyers will have to wait till December. The carmaker is also looking to try and bring more units to India to meet the demand which might arrive in 2023.

Who will compete with the EV6?

The only competition for the Kia EV6 will be the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo XC40 Recharge which are set to be launched soon. From the luxury segment, its pricing is just below the BMW i4 electric sedan, which claims a higher range with similar levels of performance.