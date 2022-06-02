Mahindra Plans To Keep Waiting Periods In Check For The Scorpio N

Published On Jun 02, 2022 08:00 AM By Sonny for Mahindra Scorpio N

The carmaker has made notes based on the lessons learned from the success of the XUV700

Mahindra is expecting a higher wait time on the Scorpio N initially.

Carmaker working to avoid an XUV700 like situation which currently has a wait time of upto two years.

The Scorpio N will not be as affected by supply disruptions as the XUV700 was back in September 2021.

New Scorpio N to launch on June 27.

Given the buzz the Scorpio N has created with the multiple teasers, Mahindra is expecting the SUV to attract enough demand that would result in long waiting periods initially. However, the carmaker is making preparations to avoid repeating the situation with the XUV700 which currently has a waiting time of up to two years.

The XUV700 received 25,000 bookings within an hour of commencement of the official bookings last year. The top-spec AX7 variant currently is the most popular choice, while the most affordable MX variant is the least popular of all and accounts for around 5 percent of the bookings.

Expected Demand and Production Levels

The Scorpio N is believed to attract a similar level of demand as the XUV700. Nonetheless, Mahindra claimed that they are better prepared to stay on top of waiting periods. Based on monthly sales data from SIAM, Mahindra averaged around 3,500 units of the existing Scorpio (which will now be called the Scorpio Classic) over the last six months. So technically being its successor, the Scorpio N should retail in significantly more numbers than the over five-year old existing model.

Mahindra currently has a production output of around 5,000 units of the XUV700 a month with a waiting period that the carmaker isn’t a fan of! We believe that Mahindra must have set a higher monthly production number for the Scorpio N than that of the XUV700.

Will The Scorpio N Also Be A Victim Of The Ongoing Chip Shortage?

The Scorpio N will also not suffer from the supply disruptions as the XUV700 did which arrived in the market when the semiconductor shortage was more severe as per Mahindra. Even when you look at it from the technology standpoint, the Scorpio N will not offer similar levels of technology and would require fewer electronic chips than the XUV700 anyway. For instance, Mahindra said that the range-topping AX7 variant of the XUV700 featuring ADAS along with the optional Luxury pack has over 200 semiconductor chips!

Launch and Other Details

Mahindra will equip the Scorpio N with new turbo-petrol and diesel engines, both with manual and automatic transmission options. And we have exclusive details on the specifications of the engines. It will also offer the choice of 4WD with both petrol and diesel powertrains. The SUV will also be offered with a host of new features such as dual-zone climate control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera and upto six airbags. Mahindra will launch the SUV on June 27 and could price it from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

