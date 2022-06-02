Published On Jun 02, 2022 06:46 PM By Sonny

It will be a dedicated EV model with no combustion-engine sibling

Kia confirmed an Indian-centric EV with an RV body type at the launch of the EV6.

It will feature a skateboard platform as a dedicated EV offering.

The EV will likely offer a comparatively more spacious cabin from a smaller exterior package than a similarly sized ICE model.

It is expected to offer a claimed range of around 400-500km with a single electric motor powertrain.

Kia design sketch for representational purpose only

Kia has announced that it will be bringing its first mass-market, India-centric EV by 2025. Revealing that it will be an RV (recreational vehicle) body type model, it will likely be a three-row offering like the Carens which is also called an RV by Kia.

The VP and Head of Marketing at Kia India, Hardeep Brar, shared with us that the upcoming Kia model will be a new dedicated EV, based on a skateboard platform. It means that there will be no combustion-engine equivalent of this model, just like the EV6. The skateboard platform refers to the layout of most modern EVs, wherein the battery pack under the cabin floor is positioned between the two axles.

Related: Kia To Launch 7 New EVs By 2027

A key benefit of a skateboard layout is that it allows designers to maximise cabin space from any given exterior proportions. If Kia’s new India-centric EV was of a similar size to the Carens, it would be more spacious on the inside with a flat floor that opens up more possibilities for seating layouts.

Also read: Hyundai Will Offer 6 EVs In India By 2028

There were no hints about the technical capabilities of the upcoming Kia EV for India. It is likely to offer around 400-500km of range with a single motor setup. The model will likely be another premium offering like other Kia cars, but not as premium as the Carnival MPV. It will be one of the 14 EVs that Kia plans to have in its entire lineup by 2027. In order to be a mass-market offering, this new EV will have to arrive with an entry price below Rs 20 lakh.