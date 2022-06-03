Here’s Your First Look At Facelifted Hyundai Venue’s Cabin

Published On Jun 03, 2022 07:30 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Venue 2022

The 2022 Venue’s cabin and upholstery get a fresh black and cream theme and a Kia Carens-like digitised instrument cluster

2022 Hyundai Venue cabin

  • Hyundai to offer the 2022 Venue with segment-first two-step reclining second row bench seat.

  • All the other switches and controls along with the Creta-like steering wheel remain unchanged.

  • Interior image also shows the pre-facelift model’s 8-inch touchscreen.

  • Refreshed model to get the same petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing Venue.

  • Prices of the SUV’s new iteration will be out on June 16.

Hyundai recently revealed the facelifted Venue’s exterior images. While the carmaker has still kept the interior under wraps, we have managed to get our hands on a few images of the new model’s updated cabin.

2022 Hyundai Venue digitised driver display
2022 Hyundai Venue black and cream upholstery

The set of images shows a black and cream theme for the cabin. We can also see the new Kia Carens-like digitised instrument cluster and the two-tone finish for the upholstery. Hyundai will be offering the facelifted model with a segment-first two-step reclining seats in the second row. 

All the other switches and controls on the centre console, along with the 8-inch touchscreen (now with support for Alexa and Google voice assistant), remain unchanged, as does the Hyundai Creta-like steering wheel introduced on the Venue iMT. The AC vents still feature the silver finish surround as seen in the outgoing Venue.

Hyundai will be offering the new Venue with the same powertrain options as before, except that the turbo-petrol unit will no longer get the 6-speed MT:

Engine

1.2-litre Petrol

1-litre Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre Diesel

Power

83PS

120PS

100PS

Torque

114Nm

172Nm

240Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

6-speed iMT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT

2022 Hyundai Venue

The carmaker has revealed the detailed variant-wise powertrain and colour options of the 2022 Venue. Its bookings are open, with the token amount set at Rs 21,000, ahead of its launch on June 16.

R
Published by
Rohit
space Image
space Image
