All 100 units originally allocated for our market were booked even before prices were announced

Kia received 355 bookings for the EV6 ahead of launch.

Carmaker hopes to source more units of the EV6 from Korea to meet the current demand.

EV6 prices start from Rs 59.95 lakh for the RWD variant with a claimed range of over 500km.

Global supply shortages create uncertainty around delivery times for pending orders.

Kia is still accepting bookings for the EV6 hoping that more units will be imported to India.

The Kia EV6 is a premium sporty EV whose prices start from Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The carmaker received 355 bookings for the EV6 but only 100 units were allocated to be imported here. Looking at the demand, Kia is working on trying to bring more units for India and is still taking bookings for the EV6.

However, there’s no guarantee that the pending orders will be fulfilled anytime soon. A Kia spokesperson stated that the carmaker is unsure about the continued production of the EV6 back in Korea due to global supply issues. As of now, the Indian office is in talks with the parent office in Korea to get as many units of the EV6 to our shores as feasible to meet the demand while it is there.

The EV6 is Kia’s first dedicated EV offering. As a sporty electric crossover, it packs futuristic styling which is exciting and aerodynamic. The latter is particularly important for an EV to extract more range. It even has recycled and eco-sensitive materials in the cabin for added green points.

Also read: Kia’s India-centric EV To Be Ready By 2025

The feature list includes two integrated 12.3-inch displays for the instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system, a premium 14-speaker Meridian sound system, and a heads-up display with augmented reality. Other comforts include a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and powered and ventilated front seats. Its safety kit includes eight airbags and ADAS tech.

Kia is offering the EV6 in India in a single GT Line trim with a 77.4kWh battery pack which promises a range of 528km. The two powertrain options are a single-motor rear-wheel-drive setup and a dual motor all-wheel-drive version. It has a fast charging capacity of upto 350kW and Kia will install 150kW fast chargers at the 15 dealerships from which the EV6 is being sold in India. A relatively easier-to-find 50kW DC fast charger can top the battery from 10 to 80 percent in 1 hour 13 minutes.

The EV6 has no direct rival at launch but will soon be competing with similar premium imports like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo XC40 Recharge and even the Skoda Enyaq iV. The closest rival in terms of range, performance and price is a luxury sedan, the BMW i4.

