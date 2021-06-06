Car News That Mattered: New Spy Shots, Launches, Upcoming Cars, Crash Tests And More

Modified On Jun 06, 2021 10:10 AM By Dhruv for Maruti Wagon R

Here’s all the important automotive news from the week gone by

Spy Shots

Maruti WagonR EV: Mass market manufacturers have been looking to get their EVs in for quite some time now. Most recently, the WagonR EV has been spied on our public roads. It doesn’t look anything like the current-gen WagonR. Check it out for yourselves here.

Hyundai AX1: The small SUV from Hyundai is expected to be unveiled soon, but these latest spy shots give us a good idea of what to expect. Take a look here.

Upcoming Cars

Hyundai Alcazar: The Alcazar will soon be joining Hyundai’s lineup of cars, but before that happens, we were able to get a look at the variant list and the colour options. Here’s what to expect when Hyundai does launch the 3-row SUV.

Toyota Hilux: Pick-up trucks could soon be the new trend in the automotive market, with Toyota following Isuzu’s lead in catering to the private buyer market, with its Hilux. Get all the details of this latest development, here.

Crash Test

Renault Triber: Global NCAP recently crash tested the Triber and the results were impressive for the budget MPV. Here’s how the MPV compares against some of the hatchbacks in the same price bracket.

New Launch

Volkswagen Polo: The German carmaker is now offering the Polo with an automatic transmission on the lower-spec Comfortline variant, reducing the entry price for those looking to take home the automatic Polo. Head here to find out the price difference.

Policy Update

EV Registration Tax: The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways is working on a proposal that could see registration tax abolished for EVs. This will significantly reduce the price of a new EV in the country, and aid in faster adoption of these zero emission vehicles. Head here to find our more.

