Published On Jun 03, 2021 02:46 PM By Tarun for Volkswagen Polo

The second-from-base Comfortline variant is now available with both the naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines with manual and automatic transmissions.

The new Comfortline AT, which is now the entry-level automatic variant, is priced at Rs 8.51 lakh.

You can get this variant for Rs 8.34 lakh, Rs 17,000 less, only this month.

Demands a lakh more than the Comfortline manual variant, but a lakh less than the earlier entry-level automatic (Highline Plus) variant.

It gets the 110PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Features an automatic AC, 7-inch Blaupunkt touchscreen infotainment, 15-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable ORVMs, electronic stability control, and hill hold control.

The Volkswagen Polo gets a new Comfortline TSI automatic variant, priced at Rs 8.51 lakh. So the starting price of automatic variants is now about a lakh cheaper, compared to the earlier Rs 9.60 lakh tag for the Highline Plus AT.

If you’re looking to get this variant, you might want to make a decision right away as the carmaker is offering a discount of Rs 17,000 for the month of June.

The Comfortline AT variant gets automatic AC and a 7-inch Blaupunkt touchscreen infotainment, over the Comfortline manual variant. This variant also features 15-inch alloy wheels, electrically adjustable ORVMs, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and a rear defogger. Safety is covered by rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and hill hold control only for the AT variants.

Comfortline is the sole variant that now gets both the engine and transmission options. The Volkswagen Polo is offered with two engines: 110PS/175Nm 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 76PS/95Nm 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol. While the N.A engine gets a 5-speed manual transmission as standard, the turbo motor is paired to 6-speed manual and automatic units.

The Volkswagen Polo is priced between Rs 6.16 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh. It rivals the Tata Altroz , Honda Jazz , Hyundai i20 , and the Maruti Suzuki Baleno / Toyota Glanza . The manufacturer is gearing up for the launch of the new-generation Polo in India, possibly in 2023.

*all prices, ex-showroom Delhi

