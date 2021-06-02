Modified On Jun 02, 2021 03:40 PM By Tarun for Hyundai Alcazar

The three-row SUV will be based on the Creta with a more powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine

The Alcazar will be available in six variants: Signature, Signature (O), Prestige, Prestige (O), Platinum, and Platinum (O).

Most of the variants are offered with 6-seater configuration, while only the Platinum and Prestige variants will come with 7 seats.

Will be available in six colour options.

To get 159PS 2.0-litre petrol and 115PS 1.5-litre diesel engines, both paired with 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

Alcazar is expected to launch in the third week of June

Recently leaked documents show us that the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar will be available in six trims, with six colour options to choose from.

Variants Petrol-MT Petrol-AT Diesel-MT Diesel-AT Signature 6-seater - 6-seater - Signature (O) - 6-seater - 6-seater Prestige 6-seater / 7-seater - 6-seater / 7-seater - Prestige (O) - 6-seater - 7-seater Platinum 7-seater - 7-seater - Platinum (O) - 6-seater - 6-seater

The Alcazar will be offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations, spread across both the powertrain options. The optional variants will be offered with automatic gearbox only. The Prestige variant is the only one to be offered with both the seating options. The Platinum and Platinum (O) variants seem to be the range-topping variants offered with a 6-seater configuration as standard. No automatic variant except for the Prestige Diesel AT is offered within the 7-seater guise.

The Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in six colour options: Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Taiga Brown, Starry Night, Polar White,and Phantom Black. The Taiga Brown and Starry Night colour shades remain exclusive to the Alcazar, while the rest of them are borrowed from the Creta. As per the leaked document, it should get Cognac Brown colour for the interior.

The Alcazar will be offered with two engines: a 159PS/192Nm 2.0-litre petrol and a 115PS/250Nm 1.5-litre diesel. Both the engines will be offered with a 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The interiors will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated front seats, electrically adjustable driver seat, automatic AC, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, and a digital instrument cluster.

In terms of safety features, the Alcazar will get multiple airbags, a 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, electronic stability control, and hill start assist.

The Alcazar is likely to be launched in the third week of June, and is expected to be priced between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 20 lakh, a significant premium over the Creta’s range of Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.67 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It will rival the MG Hector Plus , Tata Safari , and the Mahindra XUV700 .

Source