Renault Triber Safer Than Maruti Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios As Per Global NCAP

Published On Jun 03, 2021 08:00 AM By Sonny for Renault Triber

The budget-friendly sub-4m MPV crossover has fared quite well in its recent crash tests as compared to similarly priced mid-size hatchbacks

The Triber scored a 4-star rating as compared to the two stars scored by the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios from Global NCAP.

Renault’s sub-4m MPV scored well in both adult and child protection as compared to its similarly priced hatchback rivals.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios has the worst overall Global NCAP scores in the segment.

All models tested were equipped with dual front airbags only, but Triber does offer four airbags in its top variant.

The bodyshell integrity of Triber and its rivals, however, was rated as unstable and incapable of withstanding more loads.

The Renault Triber sub-4m MPV crossover has no direct rivals, its pricing positions it as a rival to the mid-size hatchbacks in India. It was recently crash tested by Global NCAP and earned a 4-star safety rating. The Triber’s hatchback rivals have also been though the same gauntlet over the last couple of years and we can see how its Global NCAP scores compare to theirs:

Model Adult Occupant Protection Score (out of 17) Child Occupant Protection Score (out of 49) Overall Rating Renault Triber 11.62 27.00 4 stars Maruti Suzuki Swift 7.08 16.23 2 stars Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 7.05 15.00 2 stars Ford Figo# 10.49 14.22 3 stars

# - Global NCAP tested the Aspire, a sub-4m sedan based on the Figo.

The Triber has outperformed all the hatchbacks in the same front offset crash test at 64kmph. The Grand i10 Nios fared the worst in terms of front occupant protection and scored poorly in child protection as well. It is also worth noting that the bodyshell rating for all these cars was rated as unstable and incapable of withstanding further loads at the crash test speed of 64kmph. All the models tested were equipped with dual front airbags but the 2017 pre-facelift Ford was the only one without ABS and front seatbelt pretensioners in its base spec.

As one can see from the data recorded by the crash test dummies in each of these cars, the Triber offers more protection to the driver’s chest even though it is only rated to be marginal. The Renault MPV also offers good to adequate protection for the front passenger, like the Maruti Swift. However, the Swift offers the least protection for the driver’s feet while the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios fared the worst overall, as represented by its overall score.

The Triber’s child occupant protection score is quite impressive considering it does not offer ISOFIX anchorages, which is a standard feature with the Swift. The detailed Global NCAP report reveals that it still offered fair head and chest protection for the 3-year-old and the 18-month-old’s protection was rated as good. By comparison, the ratings on the Swift for the smaller child dummy was poor and that of the older child dummy’s was rated as vulnerable. The child restraints used by Global NCAP in testing are the ones recommended by the carmaker. Additional points are awarded for the CRS points being marked and easily accessible.

While better-equipped variants of each of these models could have scored better in the overall safety ratings, the idea is to ensure that occupants get good protection as standard. Renault seems to have made good progress in this regard with its newer models like the Triber and likely the Kiger as well (based on the Nissan Magnite which got a 4-star rating from ASEAN NCAP).

