Modified On Jun 02, 2021 01:33 PM By Rohit

The ministry is working on strengthening the electric mobility space in India

As per a recent proposal drafted by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), electric vehicles could soon be exempted from paying fees for the issuance or renewal of a Registration Certificate (RC).

The proposal states Battery Operated Vehicles (BOV) -- likely inclusive of two-, three-, and four-wheelers -- should be exempted from paying fees for the issuance or renewal of the RC. This comes a few days after the government authority filed a draft notification to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, which included the said suggestion.

If this proposal is approved, it will be in addition to the existing FAME India II Scheme introduced in April 2019, and will help make EVs more affordable for prospective buyers. A few states, including Delhi, already offer the proposed benefit to EV buyers. If implemented, buyers will have to only pay the ex-showroom price and the insurance amount.

The electric vehicle segment in India has been gathering steam, with five EVs currently on sale: the Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric , Mercedes-Benz EQC, and Jaguar I-Pace. The number is only set to increase in the coming years with manufacturers shifting their focus towards electric mobility. Some of the upcoming EVs include the Mahindra XUV300 Electric and the Maruti Wagon R EV.