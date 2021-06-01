Published On Jun 01, 2021 08:00 AM By Rohit

The spy shots confirm split-headlamp setup with circular headlamps featuring LED DRLs, a rectangular-ish front grille, and LED tail lamps with triangular graphics

Hyundai is expected to bring the AX1 to India in 2022.

The micro SUV is likely to be powered by the same engines as the Grand i10 Nios.

It is expected to come with a touchscreen unit, connected car tech, and auto climate control.

Hyundai could price it from Rs 6 lakh onwards (ex-showroom).

The AX1 will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata HBX, sitting below the Venue in the lineup.

Hyundai’s upcoming micro SUV, the AX1 (codename), has now been spied in a production-ready guise, revealing design elements as seen in the recently leaked teasers.

The spy shots show the AX1’s rectangular-ish front grille (with triangular elements) flanked by split-headlamps setup with circular headlamps featuring LED DRLs. From the sides, you can notice the AX1 sporting alloy wheels, roof rails, C-Pillar door handles, and a shark fin antenna. At the rear, it is seen with an integrated roof-mounted spoiler, LED tail lamps with triangular graphics, and circular housing for the reverse indicator and fog lights in the bumper.

While not much is known about its equipment list, we expect Hyundai to offer the AX1 with a touchscreen system, connected car tech, and auto climate control among others. In addition to standard safety features such as ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors, Hyundai could equip it with electronic stability control and multiple airbags.

Hyundai is expected to offer the AX1 with the same powertrains as the Grand i10 Nios: a 1.2-litre petrol (83PS/114Nm), a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (100PS/172Nm), and a 1.2-litre diesel (75PS/190Nm). While a 5-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard across all engines, the petrol and diesel units get an optional 5-speed AMT as well.

The AX1 is expected to be priced from Rs 6 lakh onwards when it goes on sale in 2022. It will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata HBX, and the Mahindra KUV100 NXT .

