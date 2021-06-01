Published On Jun 01, 2021 01:14 PM By Tarun for Maruti WagonR Electric

It is expected to be priced around Rs 10 lakh

The interior looks largely similar to the Wagon R, with small changes such as new automatic AC controls, a single-speed gearbox, and a revised speedometer.

The front profile gets exclusive EV cues such as a closed front grille, small air dam, and no exhaust muffler.

Both Toyota and Maruti are expected to launch this EV in 2022.

It should offer a driving range of around 200 kilometres.

Price expected to be around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Maruti Wagon R EV has been spied once again, this time around, revealing the interior styling which looks quite similar to the Wagon R.

The cabin gets a black and beige dual-tone shade, identical to the Wagon R. Even the centre console, dashboard, and steering wheel seem to be borrowed from the tall boy hatchback. It does get a new speedometer with a digital readout, which could show the battery status. Also, the AC buttons have been replaced by automatic controls.

The front profile looks completely new, with exclusive EV cues, such as a closed front grille, small air dam, and no exhaust muffler. It further gets a split LED projector headlamp setup, LED fog lamps and tail lamps, and bigger 15-inch alloy wheels from the Ignis.

The Wagon R EV could further come with a rear parking camera, braking energy regeneration, and connected car technology over the Wagon R. Existing features that should be carried over from the Wagon R include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electric-folding ORVMs, rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and steering-mounted audio controls.

We do not know the battery specifications as yet, but we’re expecting a range of around 200 kilometres.

Meanwhile, Toyota has patented the name ‘Hyryder’ in India, which it could use for its own version of this EV.

The Wagon R retails from Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The EV will demand a premium, with its prices falling around Rs 10 lakh.

