Production-Spec Maruti Wagon R EV Interior Spied
It is expected to be priced around Rs 10 lakh
The interior looks largely similar to the Wagon R, with small changes such as new automatic AC controls, a single-speed gearbox, and a revised speedometer.
The front profile gets exclusive EV cues such as a closed front grille, small air dam, and no exhaust muffler.
Both Toyota and Maruti are expected to launch this EV in 2022.
It should offer a driving range of around 200 kilometres.
Price expected to be around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Maruti Wagon R EV has been spied once again, this time around, revealing the interior styling which looks quite similar to the Wagon R.
The cabin gets a black and beige dual-tone shade, identical to the Wagon R. Even the centre console, dashboard, and steering wheel seem to be borrowed from the tall boy hatchback. It does get a new speedometer with a digital readout, which could show the battery status. Also, the AC buttons have been replaced by automatic controls.
The front profile looks completely new, with exclusive EV cues, such as a closed front grille, small air dam, and no exhaust muffler. It further gets a split LED projector headlamp setup, LED fog lamps and tail lamps, and bigger 15-inch alloy wheels from the Ignis.
The Wagon R EV could further come with a rear parking camera, braking energy regeneration, and connected car technology over the Wagon R. Existing features that should be carried over from the Wagon R include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electric-folding ORVMs, rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and steering-mounted audio controls.
We do not know the battery specifications as yet, but we’re expecting a range of around 200 kilometres.
Meanwhile, Toyota has patented the name ‘Hyryder’ in India, which it could use for its own version of this EV.
The Wagon R retails from Rs 4.80 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The EV will demand a premium, with its prices falling around Rs 10 lakh.
