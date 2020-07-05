Published On Jul 05, 2020 08:59 AM By Rohit for Honda City 2020

Spent the past week working from home and missed out on all the happenings in the automobile sector? Here’s a quick recap

Tale of two City’s: While Honda is all set to bring in the fifth-gen City here, it has stated that the fourth-gen model will remain on sale alongside . The fourth-gen City will be a petrol-only offering while the fifth-gen model will be available with both petrol and diesel powertrains. That said, the new City won’t get a diesel-automatic. Here’s why .

Honda WR-V Facelift Variants: Honda has launched the facelifted WR-V with BS6 engines and a few cosmetic updates. While the BS4 model was offered in three variants (S, V, and VX), the updated model comes in only two variants: SV and VX. So what sets the new base-spec SV variant apart from the top-spec VX and which one should you pick?

Renault Kiger Interior: Renault’s upcoming sub-4m SUV (likely to be called the Kiger) will mark the brand’s entry into one of the most popular segments. While it has been spied testing a few times, we recently got our hands on a couple of spy shots that reveal the interiors of the SUV. Head here to find out which Renault model has inspired the Kiger’s cabin.

Nissan Magnite: Speaking of the sub-4m SUV segment, Nissan is another brand that’s preparing to step into it. The carmaker recently released a teaser image of the Magnite (its sub-4m SUV) slightly revealing its fascia and side profile. Not only that, but Nissan also hinted at the possible launch timeline of the Magnite.

2020 Honda City Prices: The upcoming fifth-gen Honda City will go on sale soon. Honda will be offering the sedan with BS6 petrol and diesel engines and both manual and automatic transmission options. While the fourth-gen City was already loaded with features, the new City’s equipment list is bigger and better than its predecessor. So, with all that’s on offer, what price range can you expect the new City to be priced in?

