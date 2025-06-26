2025 Kia Carens Clavis EV India Reveal On July 15

The Carens Clavis EV is expected to be offered with multiple battery packs and a claimed range of around 500 km

The 2025 Kia Carens Clavis is the latest ICE-powered MPV offering from the Korean carmaker. We have already reported that Kia’s first mass market EV will be the electric version of the Clavis, which is set to be revealed on July 15. The prices for the Clavis EV could possibly be announced on the same day as well. Let’s take a look at its details below.

Design

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is expected to look quite similar to its petrol version, albeit with a few EV-specific design tweaks. Spy shots have already confirmed that the charging port is located in the center of the front fascia. The front bumper design might also be slightly tweaked when compared to the ICE version. It should retain its blanked off grille and the angular LED headlights.

From the side, the Carens Clavis EV will get a new set of alloy wheels, likely with aero-style covers for better aerodynamic efficiency. Features like roof rails, body-coloured outside rearview mirrors, and rugged cladding along the sides are expected to remain similar.

At the back, it will sport connected LED tail lamps with a light bar, an EV-specific badging and a tweaked bumper to set it apart from the Carens Clavis. We also expect a different colour palette to differentiate it from the ICE-powered model.

Interior

Inside, the Carens Clavis EV should have the same dashboard layout as the standard, but probably with a different colour scheme. The EV is expected to be offered with both 6-seater layout with captain seats for the second row and a 7-seater layout with bench seats.

Expected Features & Safety

​​The Clavis EV is expected to introduce some new features, such as a digital key and power-adjustable co-driver’s seat with boss mode. In the second row, the captain seat variant might as well get ventilated seats. As an EV, it should also get electric vehicle-specific features like vehicle-to-load (V2L) and vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) charging support.

Alongside these additions, Kia is likely to retain popular features from the Carens Clavis, including highlights such as the dual 12.3-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system.

On the safety front, the Clavis EV is expected to offer six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Powertrain

The exact powertrain details haven't been revealed by the carmaker yet, but we expect it to be equipped with multiple battery packs paired with a single motor setup. It can have a claimed range of around 400-500 km on offer.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is likely to start at a price of around Rs 16 lakh (ex-showroom). It will primarily rival the BYD eMax 7, while also serving as an electric alternative to ICE-based MPVs like the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto.

