Nissan Magnite Officially Teased Ahead Of Global Unveil On July 16

Modified On Jul 01, 2020 02:55 PM By Dhruv.A for Nissan Magnite

India launch expected in January 2021

Nissan Magnite official unveil on July 16

Promises to be a head turner with striking LED illumination and imposing grille.

Expected to be a feature-loaded offering with more than a couple airbags, sunroof and large touchscreen infotainment.

Will be a petrol-only offering with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and turbocharged engine option.

Prices could start from Rs 5.5 lakh; will rival Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and Maruti Vitara Brezza.

Nissan India has sent a blinged-out teaser of its upcoming sub-4m SUV, the Magnite. The SUV will be fully unwrapped on July 16. The official statement draws out a launch timeline for the second half of FY 2020-21. Earlier, it was scheduled for the first half of FY 2020-21. By that estimate, you could see it on showroom floors only after the festive season, i.e, in the early months of 2021.

The teaser reveals the front quarter panel and half of the SUV’s fascia. It gets sleek LED headlamps and Datsun redi-GO-like L-shaped LED daytime running lamps. A bold front grille, faux skid plate and side cladding lend it a touch of ruggedness. The new alloy wheel design adds a bit more bling to the design. However, expect the production-spec model to look a bit more toned down in comparison.

It’s quite interesting to note that the Magnite here looks quite similar to the Datsun redi-GO, especially from the front. It will be based on the Renault Triber’s platform, which means it can be expected to be a seriously spacious offering. For reference, the Triber boasts of a 2636mm wheelbase which betters all existing sub-4m SUVs and even compact sedans (except Ciaz) for that matter.

While there’s no communication from Nissan about the Magnite’s feature list, expect it to be similar to the Triber, albeit with the addition of some feel-good equipment. Expect LEDs for the tail lamps as well, a 360-degree camera, remote engine start/stop, a large touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and even four airbags. Given the rising popularity of sunroofs, expect the same on this offering as well.

The Nissan Magnite will be a petrol-only model which could feature the 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine from the Renault Triber. A turbocharged version of the same engine could also find its way under the Magnite’s hood, displacing around 100PS. While the naturally aspirated engine will be paired with a 5-speed manual, the turbocharged unit might get an optional CVT in addition to the manual option.

We expect Nissan to pitch the Magnite as a value-for-money product as there’s a lot riding on this new SUV, so expect it to undercut almost all of its rivals. While most rivals get a starting price of around Rs 7 lakh, the Magnite could start out at around Rs 5.50 lakh. It will compete with the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Mahindra XUV300 and the upcoming Kia Sonet and Renault Kiger.