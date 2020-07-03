2020 Honda WR-V VX: Is The Top Spec Worth It?

Modified On Jul 03, 2020 07:02 PM By Sonny for Honda WR-V

The facelifted and BS6 compliant WR-V is more expensive than before and gets a few new features

The Honda WR-V has been given a mild facelift along with BS6 compliant engines. It now comes in just two variants: SV and VX. Both variants are available with the choice of a petrol or diesel engine, but only with a manual transmission. Here’s what the powertrains have to offer:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 90PS 100PS Torque 110Nm 200Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency 16.5kmpl 23.7kmpl

The two variants of the WR-V are:

SV - Well loaded for a base variant.

VX - Offers all the features you’d expect from a car in the segment.

Related: Honda WR-V Facelift Launched At Rs 8.50 Lakh

The WR-V is now priced between Rs 8.50 lakh and Rs 11 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The entry-level SV variant is decently equipped but lets see what Honda offers for the premium of over a lakh in the top-spec WR-V VX.

Petrol Diesel Price Rs 9.70 lakh Rs 11 lakh Difference over SV Rs 8.50 lakh Rs

Features offered

Exterior: LED projector headlamps with integrated daytime running lights, LED elements in taillamps, LED front fog lamps, turn indicators on body coloured outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloys, shark fin antenna, wheel arch and side protective cladding, silver front and rear skid plates, roof rail garnish (not usable) and chrome outside door handles.

Interior: LCD multi-information display in instrument cluster, outside temperature display, cruising range display, silver finish on inside door handles, silver finish air vents, leather-wrapped steering wheel, silver finish dashboard and door ornament, leather-wrapped steering wheel, seat back pockets for front seats and premium upholstery.

Comfort & convenience: Electric sunroof, push-button start-stop, keyless remote, auto AC with touch control panel, height-adjustable driver seat, fully foldable rear seat, fixed rear headrests,cruise control, electrically folding and adjustable ORVMs, power windows, front centre armrest with storage, 2 charging ports, front map lamp, tilt and telescopically adjustable steering, one-touch lane change indicator, boot light, coat hanger, rear parcel tray, day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirror).

Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, in-built navigation, voice commands, Bluetooth connectivity, 2 USB ports, steering-mounted audio and telephony controls, and four speakers with two tweeters (total 6).

Safety: Rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, multi-view rear parking camera, rear wiper and washer, rear defogger, speed-sensing auto door lock, front seatbelt reminder, high speed alert, brake override system and a dual horn.

Verdict

In the top-spec VX variant, the WR-V is now pricier by Rs 45,000 for the petrol option while the diesel option now costs an extra Rs 65,000 over the pre-facelift BS4 model. The feature updates for the premium are limited to the new LED lighting allround and the BS6 update. Honda already used to offer it with auto AC, climate control and a sunroof.

In this VX variant, the WR-V crossover gets most of the features it’d need to compete with rivals from both the sub-4m SUV and premium hatchback segments. The Rs 1.2 lakh premium over the SV variant still feels a bit steep though, and we’d have liked Honda to offer connected car technology at this price point for the facelifted WR-V.

Read More on : Honda WR-V diesel