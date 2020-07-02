2020 Honda WR-V SV: Is The Base Variant Right For You?

Published On Jul 02, 2020 06:53 PM By Dhruv for Honda WR-V

Honda has cut down the number of variants meaning we now have a new base variant. Does it offer more than just a budget price tag?

Honda has launched its sub-4 metre SUV, the facelifted 2020 WR-V which has undergone a fitness regime. This has resulted in a new base-spec variant along with the loss of a diesel-only mid-spec one. That means you now only have two of them to choose from. And while the new base variant gets quite a few things right, will the features on offer work well for you or should you set your sights on the top spec?

The two variants of the WR-V are:

SV - Well loaded for a base variant.

VX - Offers all the features you expect from a car in the segment.

Before we dive into the variant-wise details, take a quick look at the powertrain options for the Honda WR-V:

1.2-litre petrol 1.5-litre diesel Max Power 90PS 100PS Peak Torque 110Nm 200Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT ARAI Claimed Fuel Efficiency 16.5kmpl 23.7kmpl

Now let’s take a look at what the base SV variant has to offer.

Honda WR-V SV

Summary: This value-for-money variant offers everything you need for your everyday driving.

Fuel type Petrol Diesel Price Rs 8.50 lakh Rs 9.80 lakh

all prices, ex-showroom India

Exterior: Halogen headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, position lamps, halogen tail lamps, front fog lamps, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, roof rail finish (not usable), body-coloured ORVMs (outside rearview mirrors), body-coloured door handles.

Interior: LCD display in instrument cluster, outside temperature display, cruising range display, silver finish on inside door handles, silver finish air vents, leather-wrapped steering wheel.

Infotainment: 7-inch touchscreen offering navigation, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, voice commands, Bluetooth connectivity, 1 USB port, steering-mounted audio and telephony controls, four speakers.

Comfort and Convenience: Height-adjustable driver seat, fully foldable rear seat, fixed rear headrests, auto climate control, remote keyless entry, all power windows, driver side window one-touch up/down with pinch guard, electrically adjustable ORVMs, 12V power socket, tilt and telescopically adjustable steering, one-touch lane change indicator, boot light, coat hanger, rear parcel tray, day/night IRVM (inside rearview mirror).

Safety: Speed-sensing auto door lock, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rearview camera with guidelines, rear parking sensors, rear defogger, front seatbelt reminder, high speed alert, brake override system.

Verdict

The WR-V’s new base variant benefits from the fact that there are now fewer variants overall. However, it’s Rs 35,000 more expensive in the case of petrol and Rs 55,000 for diesel compared to the pre-facelift WR-V. But with features additions in the form of a touchscreen with rearview camera and auto climate control along with BS6 upgrades, we think this hike is justified.

So the SV variant that we have covered here gives you pretty much all the basics and even offers some creature comforts such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a multi-view reversing camera, and steering-mounted controls to operate the infotainment system. However, there is one miss that stings a bit and that is the absence of a rear wipe and wash system. And the fact that it is the only one thing we would additionally want on this variant makes it worse.

That aside, the SV variant is a great starting point for those looking for all the features required in everyday driving without stretching the budget too much.

