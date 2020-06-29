Renault Kiger Interior Spied. Maruti Vitara Brezza And Hyundai Venue Rival To Launch Soon

Modified On Jun 29, 2020 11:31 PM By Sonny for Renault Kiger (HBC)

Gets a similar dashboard layout as Triber MPV but unique central console design

Upcoming Renault Kiger interior spied; front fascia spied uncovered for the first time.

It features split headlamp design like the Kwid but with three pot headlamps (most likely LEDs) on the bumper.

Steering wheel gets more controls and the SUV could get a colour digital instrument as well.

Expected to come with the 72PS 1.0-litre petrol engine and a new 100PS 1.0-litre turbo-petrol option as well.

The spied Kiger seems to be an automatic variant.

Renault is likely to launch Kiger by the festive season.

Renault’s upcoming sub-4m SUV has been spied testing multiple times but this is the first clear peek at its partially camouflaged interior. It is also our first uninterrupted look at the front fascia of the upcoming Renault that will likely be called the Kiger .

The test mule spied reveals the sub-4 metre SUV’s split headlamp design with LED daytime running lights and turn indicators flanking the grille with three-pot headlamps (most likely LEDs) on the bumper. The Renault Kiger ’s profile suggests a coupe-like styling with a sloping roof line similar to the Tata Nexon.

The interior spy shot reveals a similar dashboard as the Triber sub-4m MPV. It is also equipped with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system above the central vents in its revised console design compared to the MPV. The Kiger also features a shelf below the three climate controls as seen in the Triber. Unlike the MPV, the Kiger features auto AC and the climate controls are now premium and feature a digital display as well, similar to what we see in the Maruti Suzuki Swift. Also, the Kiger spied features an all black interior theme with dark grey highlights and gloss black inserts.

The premium-looking steering wheel gets more controls and it seems like the SUV will come equipped with a colour digital instrument cluster to position itself a step above the Triber. In terms of safety, the Kiger is expected to be equipped with upto four airbags along with the standard kit of ABS, rear parking sensors and a rear parking camera in higher variants.

Renault is expected to offer the Kiger with the same 1.0-litre petrol engine as the Triber, making 72PS and 96Nm. It will also feature the Renault-Nissan alliance’s new 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that was showcased at Auto Expo 2020. This motor is expected to put around 100PS. In the Triber, the naturally aspirated engine is offered with the choice of a 5-speed manual and an AMT. The turbocharged engine will likely be offered with a 5-speed manual and a CVT auto. Based on the interior spy shots, the test mule was an automatic variant since it didn’t feature a clutch pedal in the driver’s footwell.

The Renault sub-4 metre SUV could be unveiled in the coming months with a possible launch during the festive season. It is expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8 lakh. The Kiger will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , Hyundai Venue , Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport and upcoming models from Kia and Nissan as well.

