2025 Tata Harrier EV vs Tata Harrier Diesel: Bharat NCAP Ratings And Scores Compared

While the Harrier EV has been crash tested recently, the Harrier was the first car to be tested by Bharat NCAP. Both get a 5-star safety rating, but we take a look at which is better

The Tata Harrier EV has been recently crash tested by Bharat NCAP, where it has earned a 5-star safety rating. It is the most recent Tata car to be crash-tested by Bharat NCAP. Notably, its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart was the first car to be crash tested by Bharat NCAP in 2024, where it scored a 5-star rating as well. So, how improved are the ratings of the Harrier EV in comparison to the regular Harrier? Let us find out.

Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results And Scores

Parameters Tata Harrier EV Tata Harrier Diesel Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score 32/32 points 30.08/32 points Adult safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test score 16/16 points 14.08/16 points Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test score 16/16 points 16/16 points Child Occupant Protection (COP) score 45/49 points 44.54/49 points Child safety rating ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Child safety dynamic score 24/24 points 23.54/24 points CRS installation score 12/12 points 12/12 points Vehicle assessment score 9/13 points 9/13 points

Let us now take a detailed look at how these two Tata SUVs actually performed in their Bharat NCAP crash tests:

Tata Harrier EV

In all the AOP tests, the Tata Harrier EV offered ‘good’ protection to all the occupants, which explains its full marks and a 5-star safety rating in the crash tests.

In COP too, it scored full 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4 in both frontal and side crash tests, respectively, for both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies. However, it lost points in the vehicle assessment test, the results of which are similar to the ICE-powered Harrier.

Tata Harrier

In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Tata Harrier has received a ‘good’ rating for all parts of the co-driver and the driver’s head, neck, pelvis, thighs, left tibia and feet. Protection to the driver’s chest was rated ‘marginal’, while the right tibia got ‘adequate’ protection.

However, in both the side impact tests, all parts of the occupant received ‘good’ safety rating, like the Harrier EV.

In the COP tests, with the 3-year-old dummy, the Harrier EV scored full points in both frontal (8 out of 8) and side (4 out of 4) crash tests. With the 18-month-old dummy, the Harrier EV lost points in the frontal crash test, where it scored 7.54 points. In the side crash test though, it scored full points.

Key Takeaways

Even though the side crash test results of both iterations of the Harrier nameplate is the same, the Tata Harrier EV has received 'good' protection rating to all parts of the occupants in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. The ICE-powered Harrier, on the other hand, received ‘good’ protection to all parts of the driver excluding the chest and right tibia, which explains its lower AOP score.

Similarly, in COP tests, both cars also lost points in the vehicle assessment tests. However, the differentiator was the crash test with the dummies, where the regular Harrier failed to score full points in the frontal crash test of the 18-month-old dummy. The Harrier EV, on the other hand, scored full points in all COP tests with both dummies.

Though both cars are safe offerings, the Harrier EV offers better protection to its occupants when compared to the ICE-powered SUV.

Safety Features

The Tata Harrier is equipped with safety tech including 7 airbags (6 as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors with a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS features.

The Tata Harrier EV improves upon this by offering a digital inside rearview mirror (IRVM) with an inbuilt dashcam and auto park assist.

Price And Rivals

Here are the prices of both iterations of Harrier:

Model Price Tata Harrier EV (introductory prices of RWD variants only) Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 27.99 lakh Tata Harrier Rs 15 lakh to Rs 26.50 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The Tata Harrier EV locks horns with the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BYD Atto 3. On the other hand, the regular Harrier competes against SUVs like the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector and Jeep Compass.

Note: Tata Safari images used in this article as Bharat NCAP hasn't released crash test images of the ICE-powered Harrier.

