    2025 Tata Harrier EV vs Tata Harrier Diesel: Bharat NCAP Ratings And Scores Compared

    Modified On Jun 26, 2025 01:06 PM By Dipan

    3.9K Views
    While the Harrier EV has been crash tested recently, the Harrier was the first car to be tested by Bharat NCAP. Both get a 5-star safety rating, but we take a look at which is better

    The Tata Harrier EV has been recently crash tested by Bharat NCAP, where it has earned a 5-star safety rating. It is the most recent Tata car to be crash-tested by Bharat NCAP. Notably, its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart was the first car to be crash tested by Bharat NCAP in 2024, where it scored a 5-star rating as well. So, how improved are the ratings of the Harrier EV in comparison to the regular Harrier? Let us find out.

    Bharat NCAP Crash Test Results And Scores

    Parameters

    Tata Harrier EV

    Tata Harrier Diesel

    Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) score

    32/32 points

    30.08/32 points

    Adult safety rating

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test score

    16/16 points

    14.08/16 points

    Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test score

    16/16 points

    16/16 points

    Child Occupant Protection  (COP) score

    45/49 points

    44.54/49 points

    Child safety rating

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    Child safety dynamic score

    24/24 points

    23.54/24 points

    CRS installation score

    12/12 points

    12/12 points

    Vehicle assessment score

    9/13 points

    9/13 points

    Let us now take a detailed look at how these two Tata SUVs actually performed in their Bharat NCAP crash tests:

    Tata Harrier EV

    2025 Tata Harrier EV AOP tests

    In all the AOP tests, the Tata Harrier EV offered ‘good’ protection to all the occupants, which explains its full marks and a 5-star safety rating in the crash tests.

    Tata Harrier EV Bharat NCAP crash test

    In COP too, it scored full 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4 in both frontal and side crash tests, respectively, for both the 18-month-old and 3-year-old dummies. However, it lost points in the vehicle assessment test, the results of which are similar to the ICE-powered Harrier.

    Tata Harrier

    Tata Harrier Bharat NCAP AOP scores

    In the frontal offset deformable barrier test, the Tata Harrier has received a ‘good’ rating for all parts of the co-driver and the driver’s head, neck, pelvis, thighs, left tibia and feet. Protection to the driver’s chest was rated ‘marginal’, while the right tibia got ‘adequate’ protection.

    Tata Harrier Bharat NCAP crash test

    However, in both the side impact tests, all parts of the occupant received ‘good’ safety rating, like the Harrier EV.

    In the COP tests, with the 3-year-old dummy, the Harrier EV scored full points in both frontal (8 out of 8) and side (4 out of 4) crash tests. With the 18-month-old dummy, the Harrier EV lost points in the frontal crash test, where it scored 7.54 points. In the side crash test though, it scored full points.

    Also Read: 

    Key Takeaways

    Even though the side crash test results of both iterations of the Harrier nameplate is the same, the Tata Harrier EV has received 'good' protection rating to all parts of the occupants in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. The ICE-powered Harrier, on the other hand, received ‘good’ protection to all parts of the driver excluding the chest and right tibia, which explains its lower AOP score.

    Similarly, in COP tests, both cars also lost points in the vehicle assessment tests. However, the differentiator was the crash test with the dummies, where the regular Harrier failed to score full points in the frontal crash test of the 18-month-old dummy. The Harrier EV, on the other hand, scored full points in all COP tests with both dummies.

    Though both cars are safe offerings, the Harrier EV offers better protection to its occupants when compared to the ICE-powered SUV.

    Safety Features

    Tata Harrier EV camera on shark fin antenna for digital IRVM

    The Tata Harrier is equipped with safety tech including 7 airbags (6 as standard), a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat mounts, front and rear parking sensors with a 360-degree camera and Level-2 ADAS features.

    The Tata Harrier EV improves upon this by offering a digital inside rearview mirror (IRVM) with an inbuilt dashcam and auto park assist.

    Price And Rivals

    Tata Harrier EV front

    Here are the prices of both iterations of Harrier:

    Model

    Price

    Tata Harrier EV (introductory prices of RWD variants only)

    Rs 21.49 lakh to Rs 27.99 lakh

    Tata Harrier

    Rs 15 lakh to Rs 26.50 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    The Tata Harrier EV locks horns with the Mahindra XEV 9e and the BYD Atto 3. On the other hand, the regular Harrier competes against SUVs like the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector and Jeep Compass.

    Note: Tata Safari images used in this article as Bharat NCAP hasn't released crash test images of the ICE-powered Harrier.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

