This week, we saw the return of Maruti’s iconic hatchback, while Mahindra showcased its five future EV concepts

This Independence day was an ‘EV’ day for us as we saw Mahindra and Ola give us a taste of their future EVs. With that, we also saw two important launches, both related to India’s longest running nameplates. So, here are the top headlines that mattered this week:

2022 Maruti Alto K10 Launched

Maruti has launched the new Alto K10 with prices starting at Rs 4 lakh onwards. It’s offered with a 67PS 1-litre petrol engine with manual and automatic transmissions. There’s no CNG option available currently, but Maruti has confirmed that it will roll out the CNG variants soon. It rivals the likes of Renault Kwid and Maruti S-Presso, but also goes against the entry-level variants of Tata Tiago, Maruti Celerio, and Maruti Wagon R.

Mahindra Scorpio Classic Launched

Mahindra has revealed the prices of the Scorpio Classic, which is basically a facelifted version of the previous model. It will be available in just two variants and will continue to be sold alongside the bigger, more premium, and powerful Scorpio N.

Mahindra Showcases Its EV Concepts

This Independence day, Mahindra showcased five electric SUV concepts. While one is an all-electric version of the XUV700 and the other is a coupe-styled version of it, rest of the three models are Born EVs, without any ICE counterparts. The new electric SUVs are built on Mahindra’s latest INGLO platform, which can accommodate different battery packs.

OLA Gives A Glimpse Of Its New EV

Continuing with the Independence day, Ola electric also gave more glimpses of its upcoming sporty electric car. It shall have a crossover design with a range of over 500 kilometres and a 0-100kmph sprint time of four seconds. Ola has said that the first of its electric car will go on sale by 2024.

Five-door Mahindra Thar Spied

For the first time, the five-door version of the Mahindra Thar has been spied testing ahead of its expected debut in 2023. It shall sit on the Scorpio N’s platform, using the SUV’s powertrains too. The five-door Thar will make it accessible to a wider set of audience.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Unveil Details Out

Continuing on Mahindra news, the SUV maker has revealed that the XUV400 EV will be unveiled by the second week of September. It’s based on the XUV300, but will be around 200mm longer, breaking the sub-4-metre barrier. We’re expecting it to offer a range of around 450 kilometres, like the Tata Nexon EV, its direct rival.

Maruti Grand Vitara Driven

So, we’ve briefly driven the new Grand Vitara at Maruti’s test track in Haryana. We’ve tested out its AWD as well as strong-hybrid variants and here’s what we think.

Toyota Innova Crysta Diesel Bookings Stopped

Toyota has stopped the online bookings for the diesel variants of the Innova Crysta. However, the petrol variants continue to be on sale.

Maruti Flex Fuel Engines Under Development

Maruti is developing E85 (85 percent ethanol blend) compatible flex fuel engines, which would make it the first manufacturer to do so. All of its cars will atleast be E20 compatible by April 2023. ​​​​​​​

