Published On Aug 19, 2022 11:40 AM By Tarun for Maruti Alto K10

It will be the eighth Maruti to get the CNG variant

Alto K10 CNG to use the Celerio’s 56.7PS, 1-litre petrol-CNG engine with a 5-speed manual transmission.

It could offer similar fuel economy as the Celerio CNG, which claims to offer 35.6km/kg.

CNG is expected to be offered in feature-loaded variants too.

Likely to demand a premium of around a lakh over its corresponding petrol variants.

Maruti has launched the new generation of the Alto K10 in India, with prices ranging from Rs 3.99 lakh to Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom). It has arrived as a petrol-only offering, but the carmaker has confirmed that the CNG option will also go on sale soon.

Maruti offers the Alto K10 with the Celerio’s 67PS, 1-litre DualJet petrol engine, which is already compatible with CNG. Celerio’s CNG variants deliver 56.7PS and 82Nm and claim to offer a fuel economy of 35.6km/kg. We’re expecting to see similar performance and efficiency figures on the Alto K10 CNG.

There has been a recent shift in trends with carmakers offering CNG with their higher-end variants. Maruti could do the same with the Alto, which is offered in four variants - STD, LXI, VXI, and VXI+. The hatchback features a 7-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers, fog lamps, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors.

Just like other Maruti CNG cars, the Alto K10 CNG is expected to command a premium of around a lakh over its corresponding petrol variants. Its direct rival, Renault Kwid, doesn’t offer the greener fuel alternative, but you have the choice of going for CNG variants of the Tata Tiago, Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Maruti S-Presso, or Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

