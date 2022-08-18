Modified On Aug 19, 2022 11:44 AM By Tarun for Maruti Alto K10

The popular entry-level hatch makes a comeback in a new generation avatar with more features and updated powertrains

New Maruti Alto K10 priced from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5.84 lakh

Features a 7-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers, a digital speedometer, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors.

Runs on Celerio’s 67PS 1-litre petrol engine and a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 24.50kmpl.

Gets 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions.

Rivals the Renault Kwid.

The Maruti Alto K10 makes a grand comeback in a new-generation avatar. The popular entry-level hatchback is now priced from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It doesn’t replace the existing Alto 800 but rather serves as a more stylish alternative with the convenience of more features, a bigger engine, and an automatic gearbox.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 Price

The new Alto K10 is available in four variants and their respective prices are as follows:

Variants Manual Automatic STD Rs 4 lakh - LXI Rs 4.82 lakh - VXI Rs 5 lakh Rs 5.50 lakh VXI+ Rs 5.34 lakh Rs 5.84 lakh

The automatic transmission can be opted with the VXi and VXI+ variants only, for a premium of Rs 50,000 over the manual counterpart.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 Dimensions And Styling

Dimensions 2022 Alto K10 Alto 800 Length 3530mm 3445mm Width 1490mm 1515mm Height 1520mm 1475mm Wheelbase 2380mm 2360mm

Courtesy the air dam up front, the new Alto’s front profile bears a slight resemblance to the new Grand Vitara. However , the side and rear profile do give it the Celerio look, especially with the smaller boot shape and C-shaped bumper elements. It gets 13-inch steel wheels with covers, but you can opt for alloy wheels from the accessories section.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 Interior And Features

The simple and basic-looking cabin of the Alto K10 is covered in an all-black theme. It features fog lamps, a 7-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers, a digital speedometer, front door power windows, steering-mounted audio controls, manual AC, and remote keyless entry.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 Safety

The new gen Alto K10 is underpinned by Suzuki’s HEARTECT platform. Besides that, it’s equipped with the basic kit comprising dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 Engine Specifications

Specs 1-litre three-cylinder petrol Power 66.62PS Torque 89Nm Transmissions 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT Fuel efficicency 24.39kmpl / 24.90kmpl*

*Fuel efficiency as certified by test agency under rule 115 of CMVR 1989

The Alto K10 uses the Celerio’s 1-litre DualJet petrol engine but without the idle start-stop feature. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and AMT. A CNG option will be introduced later.

2022 Maruti Alto K10 Colours

The hatchback is available in six colour options, which are as follows:

Metallic Sizzling Red

Metallic Silky Silver

Metallic Granite Grey

Pearl Metallic Earth Gold

Metallic Speedy Blue

Sold White

2022 Maruti Alto K10 Rivals

The Alto K10 continues to rival the Renault Kwid, its biggest and direct competitor for a long time. Mainly, the Kwid has the 0.8-litre and 1-litre petrol engines and now, so does the Alto.

