New Maruti Alto K10 Prices Start At Rs 4 Lakh
Modified On Aug 19, 2022 11:44 AM By Tarun for Maruti Alto K10
The popular entry-level hatch makes a comeback in a new generation avatar with more features and updated powertrains
-
New Maruti Alto K10 priced from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5.84 lakh
-
Features a 7-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers, a digital speedometer, dual front airbags, and rear parking sensors.
-
Runs on Celerio’s 67PS 1-litre petrol engine and a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 24.50kmpl.
-
Gets 5-speed manual and AMT transmissions.
-
Rivals the Renault Kwid.
The Maruti Alto K10 makes a grand comeback in a new-generation avatar. The popular entry-level hatchback is now priced from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 5.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It doesn’t replace the existing Alto 800 but rather serves as a more stylish alternative with the convenience of more features, a bigger engine, and an automatic gearbox.
2022 Maruti Alto K10 Price
The new Alto K10 is available in four variants and their respective prices are as follows:
|
Variants
|
Manual
|
Automatic
|
STD
|
Rs 4 lakh
|
-
|
LXI
|
Rs 4.82 lakh
|
-
|
VXI
|
Rs 5 lakh
|
Rs 5.50 lakh
|
VXI+
|
Rs 5.34 lakh
|
Rs 5.84 lakh
The automatic transmission can be opted with the VXi and VXI+ variants only, for a premium of Rs 50,000 over the manual counterpart.
2022 Maruti Alto K10 Dimensions And Styling
|
Dimensions
|
2022 Alto K10
|
Alto 800
|
Length
|
3530mm
|
3445mm
|
Width
|
1490mm
|
1515mm
|
Height
|
1520mm
|
1475mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2380mm
|
2360mm
Courtesy the air dam up front, the new Alto’s front profile bears a slight resemblance to the new Grand Vitara. However , the side and rear profile do give it the Celerio look, especially with the smaller boot shape and C-shaped bumper elements. It gets 13-inch steel wheels with covers, but you can opt for alloy wheels from the accessories section.
2022 Maruti Alto K10 Interior And Features
The simple and basic-looking cabin of the Alto K10 is covered in an all-black theme. It features fog lamps, a 7-inch touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four speakers, a digital speedometer, front door power windows, steering-mounted audio controls, manual AC, and remote keyless entry.
2022 Maruti Alto K10 Safety
The new gen Alto K10 is underpinned by Suzuki’s HEARTECT platform. Besides that, it’s equipped with the basic kit comprising dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors.
2022 Maruti Alto K10 Engine Specifications
|
Specs
|
1-litre three-cylinder petrol
|
Power
|
66.62PS
|
Torque
|
89Nm
|
Transmissions
|
5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT
|
Fuel efficicency
|
24.39kmpl / 24.90kmpl*
*Fuel efficiency as certified by test agency under rule 115 of CMVR 1989
The Alto K10 uses the Celerio’s 1-litre DualJet petrol engine but without the idle start-stop feature. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual and AMT. A CNG option will be introduced later.
2022 Maruti Alto K10 Colours
The hatchback is available in six colour options, which are as follows:
-
Metallic Sizzling Red
-
Metallic Silky Silver
-
Metallic Granite Grey
-
Pearl Metallic Earth Gold
-
Metallic Speedy Blue
-
Sold White
2022 Maruti Alto K10 Rivals
The Alto K10 continues to rival the Renault Kwid, its biggest and direct competitor for a long time. Mainly, the Kwid has the 0.8-litre and 1-litre petrol engines and now, so does the Alto.
Read More on : Alto K10 on road price
- Renew Maruti Alto K10 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
2 out of 2 found this helpful