Modified On Aug 16, 2022 11:14 AM By Sonny

Its electric SUV lineup will be split into two factions - XUV-based models and electric-only ‘BE’ models

Mahindra is looking to make a big splash in the EV scene with a lineup of electric SUVs

New EVs will offer a WLTP-rated range of up to 450km, AWD and up to 394PS.

All-electric XUV700 dubbed as XUV e8 will launch first.

New brand ‘BE’ for dedicated ‘born electric’ models will follow from 2025.

BE models feature a more futuristic and premium design language inside and out.

Mahindra has finally taken the wraps off of its lineup of all-electric SUV concepts which will make it to production starting from 2024. It has also launched the two brands for its EV products - one will be an extension of the XUV family, while the other is for electric-only models called ‘BE’.

Three of the five EV concepts unveiled will be part of the BE lineup while the other two will belong to the XUV brand. Apart from the design, they will also be differentiated by the Mahindra Twin Peaks logo finished in copper representing the element’s role in electrical systems.

New INGLO platform, battery sizes, range and performance

All five electric SUVs will be underpinned by Mahindra’s new purpose-built INGLO modular platform and will use components from the VW MEB platform like battery packs and motors

This platform will be capable of accommodating batteries of varying sizes, between 60 and 80kWh, with a fast charge capacity of up to 175kW. The larger battery claims a WLTP-certified range of up to 450km.

Further, the new platform will offer the choice of rear-wheel drive (RWD) and all-wheel drive (AWD) and the electric powertrains will offer up to 285PS for RWD models and up to 394PS in AWD models.

Here’s a quick look at each of the five Mahindra EVs unveiled:

XUV e8

Expected launch: December ’24

This will be the first of the five EVs to make its market debut and it looks like the all-electric version of the XUV700. It is expected to offer a range of around 400km with the choice of both single- and dual-motor drivetrain.

The design is updated with EV-specific changes while still being recognised as a member of the XUV lineup. It has large smooth surfaces instead of grilles and air dams. Its LED light signature spans the width of the front end with the ends extending down till the bottom edge of the cladding.

XUV e9

Expected launch: April ’25

This will be the coupe version of the electric XUV700 with sportier detailing all-around. It has an athletic profile thanks to the heavily-sloped roofline that extends till the rear profile. In some ways, it looks like a taller and more brutish iteration of the Kia EV6. The design language is similar to that of the XUV e8 with copper highlights representative of the new electric XUV brand.

Mahindra has given a quick peek at the interior of the XUV e9 as well and it has a similar dashboard layout to the XUV700. It gets an even larger integrated display unit as there is a newly added third screen on the left-end for the passenger. The steering wheel design has evolved too into a smooth-edged octagon with only two spokes.

BE 05

Expected launch: October ’25

The smallest of the new dedicated EVs is the BE 5. The Hyundai Creta-sized SUV looks like a potential rival to the likes of the Hyundai Kona and MG ZS EV as a sporty compact EV. The BE model has a more distinctive design language which is sharper with flared proportions around the wheel arches.

The front fascia has more detail to it with various cuts and inlets that channel air with purpose for aerodynamics and cooling. At the rear too, the design mirrors the front end in terms of the light strips, but with sporty details like the diffuser under the bumper and the two-part spoiler integrated into the roof.

The BE 05 has a driver-centric cabin too with the central console drawing a clear division between the two front seats. Even the controls are easier to access for the driver and somewhat cut-off from the front passenger. It has a panoramic integrated display setup atop the dashboard for the infotainment system, front passenger display and the driver’s instrument cluster. The squared off two-spoke steering wheel looks modern and sporty too with only the BE branding on it.

BE 07

Expected launch: October ’26

The BE 07 seems to be a Harrier-sized premium electric SUV. It has a tall bonnet design and seems to be of a similar length but has a sporty profile thanks to the sloped roofline for the five-seater configuration. The BE 07 gets the same light signature design as the BE 05, but the overall styling is less aggressive with more flat surfaces. It continues its somewhat upright styling at the rear as well.

Inside the BE 07, Mahindra has extended the integrated display to span the entire width of the dashboard, a bit like Honda does with the ‘e’ electric hatchback. This cabin seems to be designed more for spaciousness and comfort with the large glass roof and the grey interior theme. Other inspired details include the shape of the central console, but with the unique design of a drive mode selector array which is raised up.

BE 09

As the biggest SUV unveiled today, it would seem to be the flagship model for Mahindra’s new BE lineup. It has premium coupe-like styling with lengthy proportions. There is a mild resemblance to the XUV e9, but the BE 09 gets a more intricate LED lighting setup front and rear. The LED light signature is the same as the other BE models. The BE 09 could be Mahindra’s global EV with the biggest battery, most performance and the latest technology.

The XUV400 will come ahead of all the above-listed EVs. It will make its debut in September and arrive in the market here by January 2023. The XUV400 will be a rival to the Tata Nexon EV Max but with a roomier cabin and larger proportions.

