It will be based on the Scorpio N’s platform, which will be tweaked slightly to make it more suitable for the long wheelbase version of the Thar

The spy video shows the increased wheelbase and additional doors on the Thar.

Its overall silhouette remains similar to the three-door model.

Mahindra could offer the long wheelbase Thar in a three-row avatar as evident by the additional row behind the boot door.

It will be based on the Scorpio N’s stiffer platform and should come with revisions to ride and handling.

Should get the same petrol and diesel engines as the Scorpio N, but might not get the 4WD as standard.

Expected to go on sale in 2023, with a starting price of around Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra had confirmed the development of the five-door Thar in 2021. Now, over a year later, a test mule of the SUV has been spied for the first time.

Revelations From The Spy Video

On the first glimpse, we do notice the increased length of the Thar along with the additional rear doors. It could come in a three-row form too as evident from the last row of seats behind the boot door. Apart from that, the front and rear profiles will have similarities with the SUV’s three-door version, including the tailgate-mounted spare wheel and LED taillights (seen on the test mule too). From the video, it seems like Mahindra will provide the five-door Thar with circular halogen projector headlights just like its current iteration.

Commonalities With The Scorpio N

Recently, Mahindra’s head of Automotive Product Development apprised us of the shared underpinnings of the five-door Thar and new Scorpio N. It is a longer and wider version of the three-door Thar’s platform. The platform revisions focus on improved handling and ride quality for the SUV. It has also been made a bit stiffer to suit the long wheelbase version of the Thar.

Differences Over The Existing Thar

Pictured: Existing Thar's boot space

While the existing Thar is a little under 4m in length, the five-door Thar will be stretched over a bit to offer more space and comfort for the rear passengers as well as more luggage room in the boot.

What Will Power The Five-door Thar?

The five-door Thar should come with the same 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, as the regular Thar and the Scorpio N, along with their manual and automatic transmissions. However, Mahindra may not offer the elongated Thar with 4WD as standard, unlike the three-door version.

Price And Launch Timeline

We believe Mahindra could price the long wheelbase version of the SUV from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The five-door Thar is expected to go on sale sometime in 2023 and will take on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny and five-door Force Gurkha.

