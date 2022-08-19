English | हिंदी

2022 Maruti Alto K10 Vs Rivals - Price Check

Published On Aug 19, 2022 04:11 PM By Tarun for Maruti Alto K10

While its direct rival is the Renault Kwid, the new Alto’s pricing puts it as an alternative to some bigger hatchbacks too

Maruti’s Alto K10 makes a comeback in a new-generation avatar, with prices starting from Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault Kwid has been its direct competitor since 2015 and continues to be so, along with the Maruti S-Presso. While it doesn’t have any other rival, the Alto K10 is also seen as an affordable alternative to the bigger cars like Tata Tiago, Maruti Celerio, and Wagon R. 

Before we move ahead with the price comparison, let’s have a look at the specifications of these hatchbacks: 

Specs

Alto K10 

Kwid 1-litre

S-Presso

Wagon R 

Celerio

Tiago

Engine

1-litre

0.8-litre / 1-litre

1-litre

1-litre / 1.2-litre

1-litre

1.2-litre

Power

67PS

54PS / 68PS

67PS

67PS / 90PS

67PS

86PS

Torque

89Nm

72PS / 91Nm

89Nm

89Nm / 113Nm

89Nm

113Nm

Transmsisions

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT

Fuel efficiency

Up to 24.90kmpl

Up to 22.25kmpl

Up to 25.30kmpl

Up to 25.19kmpl

Up to 26.68kmpl

Up to 20.09kmpl

Note: Kwid’s 0.8-litre variant does not get an AMT. 

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Now, let’s see how the prices of the manual variants of the new Alto K10 put up against its rivals: 

Alto K10 MT

Kwid 1-litre

S-Presso

Wagon R 

Celerio

Tiago

STD - Rs 4 lakh

-

STD - Rs 4.25 lakh

-

-

-

LXI - Rs 4.82 lakh

RXL - Rs 4.74 lakh

LXI - Rs 4.95 lakh

-

-

-

VXI - Rs 5 lakh

RXL (O) - Rs 4.90 lakh

VXI - Rs 5.15 lakh

-

LXI - Rs 5.25 lakh

-

VXI+ - Rs 5.34 lakh

RXT - Rs 5.34 lakh

VXI+ - Rs 5.49 lakh

LXI - Rs 5.48 lakh

-

XE - Rs 5.40 lakh

-

Climber - Rs 5.54 lakh

-

-

-

-

  • The Alto K10 is the most affordable hatchback here, but its STD variant does not even cover the basics, missing out on AC and power steering. With the LXI variant, you get AC and power steering, but it still feels just basic. For its pricing, the VXI+ variant seems a good package with the touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wheel covers, and fog lamps. 

  • The Renault Kwid starts at the price of Alto’s LXI variants, with the same set of features. It all comes down to if you want Kwid’s SUV-crossover styling or Alto’s fuel efficiency. 

  • But the Kwid offers more features than the Alto, including LED tail lamps, rear power windows, a rear 12V socket, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a rear parking camera. All these features are available with the RXT variant, which is at par with the Alto’s VXI+. For a more aesthetic look, you can shell out Rs 20,000 more for the Kwid Climber. 

  • Maruti S-Presso packs the exact same features as the Alto K10, but gives a more crossover or tall hatchback look. The price difference between these two Marutis is Rs 13,000 to Rs 25,000 only. 

  • For the price of the Alto K10’s top-spec VXI+ variant, you can opt for the Wagon R, Celerio, and Tiago’s base-spec variants. These hatchbacks are a segment above and also bigger in size. 

  • Maruti’s soon going to launch the Alto K10 CNG, which will give it an edge over the Kwid. As for all the other competitors here, they do get the cleaner fuel alternative. 

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Alto K10 AMT

Kwid 1-litre

S-Presso

Wagon R 

Celerio

Tiago

VXI AMT - Rs 5.50 lakh

RXT AMT - Rs 5.79 lakh

VXI (O) AMT - Rs 5.65 lakh

-

-

-

VXI+ AMT - Rs 5.84 lakh

Climber AMT - Rs 5.99 lakh

VXI (O) + AMT - Rs 5.99 lakh

-

-

-

-

-

-

VXI AMT - Rs 6.41 lakh

VXI AMT - Rs 6.24 lakh

XTA - Rs 6.70 lakh

  • Alto’s higher-end VXI is the entry-level automatic variant, which is against the most affordable option here. The Alto, Kwid, and S-Presso’s automatic variants are very similarly priced. 

  • For a sum of around Rs 40,000 to Rs 80,000 more, you can go for the more equipped automatic variants of the Wagon R, Celerio, and Tiago. 

Takeaway

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The new Alto K10 is priced on par with its direct rival, the Renault Kwid, and its other Maruti alternative, the S-Presso. In terms of features, they are similar, but the Kwid manages to offer some more comforts. These are entry-level hatchbacks and pack the necessary stuff for their pricing, but for their top-end variants, you can switch to a segment above, which includes the Wagon R, Tiago, and Celerio. 

T
Tarun
Tarun
