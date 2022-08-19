Published On Aug 19, 2022 04:11 PM By Tarun for Maruti Alto K10

While its direct rival is the Renault Kwid, the new Alto’s pricing puts it as an alternative to some bigger hatchbacks too

Maruti’s Alto K10 makes a comeback in a new-generation avatar, with prices starting from Rs 4 lakh (ex-showroom). The Renault Kwid has been its direct competitor since 2015 and continues to be so, along with the Maruti S-Presso. While it doesn’t have any other rival, the Alto K10 is also seen as an affordable alternative to the bigger cars like Tata Tiago, Maruti Celerio, and Wagon R.

Before we move ahead with the price comparison, let’s have a look at the specifications of these hatchbacks:

Specs Alto K10 Kwid 1-litre S-Presso Wagon R Celerio Tiago Engine 1-litre 0.8-litre / 1-litre 1-litre 1-litre / 1.2-litre 1-litre 1.2-litre Power 67PS 54PS / 68PS 67PS 67PS / 90PS 67PS 86PS Torque 89Nm 72PS / 91Nm 89Nm 89Nm / 113Nm 89Nm 113Nm Transmsisions 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT Fuel efficiency Up to 24.90kmpl Up to 22.25kmpl Up to 25.30kmpl Up to 25.19kmpl Up to 26.68kmpl Up to 20.09kmpl

Note: Kwid’s 0.8-litre variant does not get an AMT.

Now, let’s see how the prices of the manual variants of the new Alto K10 put up against its rivals:

Alto K10 MT Kwid 1-litre S-Presso Wagon R Celerio Tiago STD - Rs 4 lakh - STD - Rs 4.25 lakh - - - LXI - Rs 4.82 lakh RXL - Rs 4.74 lakh LXI - Rs 4.95 lakh - - - VXI - Rs 5 lakh RXL (O) - Rs 4.90 lakh VXI - Rs 5.15 lakh - LXI - Rs 5.25 lakh - VXI+ - Rs 5.34 lakh RXT - Rs 5.34 lakh VXI+ - Rs 5.49 lakh LXI - Rs 5.48 lakh - XE - Rs 5.40 lakh - Climber - Rs 5.54 lakh - - - -

The Alto K10 is the most affordable hatchback here, but its STD variant does not even cover the basics, missing out on AC and power steering. With the LXI variant, you get AC and power steering, but it still feels just basic. For its pricing, the VXI+ variant seems a good package with the touchscreen system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wheel covers, and fog lamps.

The Renault Kwid starts at the price of Alto’s LXI variants, with the same set of features. It all comes down to if you want Kwid’s SUV-crossover styling or Alto’s fuel efficiency.

But the Kwid offers more features than the Alto, including LED tail lamps, rear power windows, a rear 12V socket, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a rear parking camera. All these features are available with the RXT variant, which is at par with the Alto’s VXI+. For a more aesthetic look, you can shell out Rs 20,000 more for the Kwid Climber.

Maruti S-Presso packs the exact same features as the Alto K10, but gives a more crossover or tall hatchback look. The price difference between these two Marutis is Rs 13,000 to Rs 25,000 only.

For the price of the Alto K10’s top-spec VXI+ variant, you can opt for the Wagon R, Celerio , and Tiago ’s base-spec variants. These hatchbacks are a segment above and also bigger in size.

Maruti’s soon going to launch the Alto K10 CNG, which will give it an edge over the Kwid. As for all the other competitors here, they do get the cleaner fuel alternative.

Alto K10 AMT Kwid 1-litre S-Presso Wagon R Celerio Tiago VXI AMT - Rs 5.50 lakh RXT AMT - Rs 5.79 lakh VXI (O) AMT - Rs 5.65 lakh - - - VXI+ AMT - Rs 5.84 lakh Climber AMT - Rs 5.99 lakh VXI (O) + AMT - Rs 5.99 lakh - - - - - - VXI AMT - Rs 6.41 lakh VXI AMT - Rs 6.24 lakh XTA - Rs 6.70 lakh

Alto’s higher-end VXI is the entry-level automatic variant, which is against the most affordable option here. The Alto, Kwid, and S-Presso’s automatic variants are very similarly priced.

For a sum of around Rs 40,000 to Rs 80,000 more, you can go for the more equipped automatic variants of the Wagon R, Celerio, and Tiago.

Takeaway

The new Alto K10 is priced on par with its direct rival, the Renault Kwid, and its other Maruti alternative, the S-Presso. In terms of features, they are similar, but the Kwid manages to offer some more comforts. These are entry-level hatchbacks and pack the necessary stuff for their pricing, but for their top-end variants, you can switch to a segment above, which includes the Wagon R, Tiago, and Celerio.

