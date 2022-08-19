Modified On Aug 19, 2022 08:43 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Scorpio Classic

The SUV is being offered in two trims: base-spec S and top-spec S11

Mahindra is offering the Scorpio Classic alongside the Scorpio N.

The facelifted SUV gets a few changes such as revised front fascia and new alloy wheel design.

Cabin highlights include a 9-inch touchscreen and an updated dual-tone theme.

Mahindra is offering it only with a 2.2-litre diesel engine without automatic and 4WD options.

Mahindra has priced the Scorpio Classic between Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

After revealing the facelifted and rechristened Scorpio as the ‘Scorpio Classic’, Mahindra has now shared the prices of the SUV. It is on sale alongside the Scorpio N as a more affordable alternative. Mahindra is offering the Scorpio Classic in two trims: base-spec S and top-spec S11.

Here’s a look at its variant-wise prices:

Variant Price (ex-showroom pan-India) Classic S Rs 11.99 lakh Classic S11 Rs 15.49 lakh

The S11 variant of the Classic is priced similarly to the mid-spec Z6 variant of the Scorpio N. However, base variants of both the versions carry a difference of around 1.5 lakh.

Revisions On The Scorpio Classic

Mahindra has made a handful of changes on the Scorpio Classic compared to the previous iteration of the SUV. These include a revised front fascia with Mahindra’s new ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, vertical chrome slats, and LED DRLs in the fog lamp housings.

The SUV also gets newly designed alloy wheels and the vertical reflectors in the taillights along with a ‘Classic’ badge on the boot. Mahindra is offering the Scorpio Classic in five exterior shades: Red Rage, Dsat Silver, Napoli Black, Pearl White, and the new Galaxy Grey.

Inside, the cabin comes with an updated black and beige theme, a ‘Classic’ badge on the passenger side of the dashboard, and a leatherette-wrapped steering wheel. The Scorpio Classic is being offered in both 7- and 9-seat configurations.

Equipment On Board The Mahindra SUV

Features on offer in the top-spec S11 include a 9-inch touchscreen system, a height-adjustable driver seat, and auto AC with rear vents. The base-spec S variant’s features set includes halogen headlights and 17-inch steel wheels.

Diesel Power For The Win

The Scorpio Classic is a diesel-only offering and it comes with the Thar and entry-level Scorpio N’s 2.2-litre diesel engine, here making 132PS and 300Nm. Mahindra has chosen to offer it with only a 6-speed manual transmission. There’s no automatic, 4WD or even a mechanical locking differential option.

Positioning In Mahindra’s SUV Range And Rivals

The Scorpio Classic, being an affordable alternative to the Scorpio N, slots below the latter in Mahindra’s SUV range. It serves as a rugged alternative to the likes of the Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Toyota Hyryder and Maruti Grand Vitara duo.