Published On Aug 18, 2022 06:24 PM By Tarun for Mahindra XUV300 Electric

Its deliveries are scheduled to commence from January 2023

To be unveiled by the second week of September; prices likely to be announced later.

To be a 4.2-metre offering, thus larger than the XUV300.

To carry its distinctive styling over its ICE counterpart.

Likely to get multiple battery packs with a range of around 450 kilometres.

Expected to retail around Rs 15 lakh; to rival the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Nexon EV Max.

Mahindra has confirmed that it will showcase the production-ready version of the XUV400 EV by the second week of September. It’s basically the all-electric version of the XUV300, and larger.

There are no sub-4-metre tax benefits applicable for EVs so Mahindra has decided to keep the XU400 EV as a 4.2-metre offering. The extra 200mm will likely be due to the redesigned boot lid and bumper.

Other than that, the electric SUV will follow a distinctive styling and could look very close to the model that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Going by earlier spy shots, we can see that the front profile receives a tweaked bumper, while the rear profile gets a more muscular boot lid and a beefier rear bumper. Since it’s an EV, it should carry several EV-specific visual elements, including a closed grille and different alloys.

We’re expecting Mahindra to offer multiple battery pack options with the XUV400 EV, which could deliver a range of up to 450 kilometres. The specifications will be at par with the Tata Nexon EV Max, its direct competitor that offers a range of 437 kilometres. Similarly, the SUV maker could price the XUV400 EV from around Rs 15 lakh, putting it in competition with the Tata Nexon EV.

This will be the first mass-market electric SUV from Mahindra, which will soon be followed by its recently unveiled range of EVs. On August 15, the carmaker introduced five new electric SUV concepts, including a sporty compact SUV, a mid-size SUV, a full-size SUV (all-electric version of the XUV700), and two coupe-styled models.