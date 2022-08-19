Published On Aug 19, 2022 05:39 PM By Tarun for Toyota Innova Crysta

The petrol variants of the MPV continue to be on sale

Online bookings of the Innova Crysta diesel are no longer available.

The MPV gets the choice of a 150PS, 2.4-litre diesel engine and a 166PS, 2.7-litre petrol option.

Toyota is likely preparing for the new-gen Innova, which may debut at the Auto Expo 2023.

The new Innova could use a petrol-hybrid powertrain, keeping the diesel engine at bay.

Innova diesel retails from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.54 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Toyota has suspended the online bookings for the Innova Crysta diesel. You can only book the petrol variants now. It is unknown if this is a temporary measure or if the bookings have been stopped permanently.

The Toyota MPV is offered with a 150PS/360Nm, 2.4-litre diesel engine, along with a 166PS, 2.7-litre petrol unit. Both the powertrains can be had with 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmissions. The Innova is underpinned by a ladder-frame chassis and gets a rear-wheel drivetrain as standard. Given that the Innova is especially popular among high-mileage users, the diesel variants enjoy a higher demand.

Toyota is said to be working on the new-generation Innova, which is expected to be offered with a petrol-hybrid powertrain. With that inclusion, the MPV could ditch the oil burner. The new Innova is expected to be unveiled in Thailand later this year, following which it could head over to our country as well.

The Innova Crysta has been on sale since 2016 and received a mid-cycle facelift this year. It is due to get a big update, which may be previewed in the coming months or possibly at the Auto Expo 2023.

The Toyota Innova Crysta diesel retails from Rs 18.90 lakh to Rs 26.54 lakh, while the petrol variants range from Rs 17.45 lakh to Rs 23.83 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom Delhi). While it doesn’t have any direct rival, it’s considered as an alternative to a range of cars like the Kia Carens, Carnival, Mahindra Scorpio N, XUV700, and Hyundai Alcazar.

Read More on : Toyota Innova Crysta diesel