Ola Offers More Digital Glimpses Of Its First Electric Car Due To Arrive In 2024

Modified On Aug 15, 2022 06:53 PM By Sonny

It will be a sporty offering with a claimed range of over 500km and rapid acceleration

Ola has revealed more highlights about its upcoming electric car.

It has teased a model with a crossover body with coupe-esque styling.

Aims to be the sportiest Indian car to date with a targeted 0 to 100kmph time of 4 seconds.

Will feature Ola’s own MoveOS for in-car technology and ADAS.

Set to arrive in 2024 with an expected price of around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

Ola Electric is a big part of India’s current shift towards electric mobility and it has big plans to join the four-wheeler space as well. Today, the company has released more information about its upcoming model which is set to be the sportiest Indian car yet with a claimed range of over 500km.

Based on the digital teasers shown today, Ola EV seems to have a crossover-like design with decent ground clearance and a coupe-esque glass roof. Its overall shape is said to have a drag coefficient (Cd) value of less than 0.21 which should offer an aerodynamic efficiency similar to, if not better than, the Tesla Model 3.

The carmaker also revealed that not only will its electric car have keyless entry, but it will not even get door handles. It is not yet known what mechanism and design will be used instead of handles.

While Ola has not revealed any of the specifications of the EV, like battery size or electric motor output, this sporty EV aims to complete the 0-100kmph sprint in 4 seconds. It will feature Ola’s own MoveOS software for its various technology-based features and ADAS.

Little was revealed about this Ola EV in terms of design. We saw some familiar details from previous teasers such as the slim LED headlamps with the light strip across the front end, and the sportily-styled rear end with an unbroken strip of LED taillight across it.

We also got to see the smoothly sculpted front bumper with air curtains and the contrasting black rear bumper with horizontal slats. The only teaser for the interior was a large, tablet-like central display and rear seats that seemed to be reclined for comfort. The glass roof runs into the rear windscreen for a notchback like design.

Ola has big plans to upscale its local production and development of EVs and batteries at the FutureFactory. It intends to have a production capacity of 10 lakh cars from its four-wheeler EV manufacturing facility by 2026-27. The carmaker intends to build six different cars at this factory based on two different platforms.

The first of these Ola EVs is set to arrive in 2024 and it will be aimed at markets outside of India as well. At nearly 100 per cent localisation, this sporty, long-range EV could be priced at around Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom) as hinted by Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola Electric.