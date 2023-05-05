Modified On May 05, 2023 06:02 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

All Hyundai cars now get 3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders as standard following the Indian government’s directive

The government has issued a mandate to include seatbelt reminders by October 2023.

An adjustable headrest for the rear middle passenger is still not confirmed for all models.

From early 2023, Hyundai started offering the Grand i10 Nios, Aura and Venue with four airbags as standard.

The Creta-Alcazar duo gets six airbags as standard along with ESP and hill-start assist.

ADAS-equipped cars in Hyundai India’s lineup include the new Verna, Tucson and Ioniq 5.

Following the upcoming mandate from the Indian government about offering 3-point seatbelts and seatbelt reminders for all seats in cars, Hyundai has now gone ahead and standardised these safety features across its India lineup. That said, the carmaker hasn’t stated whether or not it would be providing an adjustable headrest for the rear middle occupant.

Government’s Directive

Back in September 2022, the Indian government announced that all cars will be required to have seatbelt reminders for all occupants along with 3-point seatbelts. The deadline to bring this new mandate into effect had been pushed to October 2023.

Hyundai’s Recent Safety Updates

From the start of 2023, Hyundai has been actively updating the safety kit of its cars, starting with the facelifted Grand i10 Nios and Aura, both of which get four airbags as standard. The Venue got the same upgrade too. Then came the 2023 Creta-Alcazar duo which gets a standard set of six airbags while also offering electronic stability control (ESC), vehicle stability management (VSM), and hill-start assist.

ADAS In Modern Hyundais

Recent launches from Hyundai, namely the 4th-generation Tucson, the Ioniq 5 and the 6th-generation Verna, have responded to the rising benchmark in India in terms of safety. All three cars get a suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), while the Verna also gets a strong safety net right from its base variant.

…In Other Hyundai News

The carmaker’s next big launch for India will be the new Exter micro SUV, which is expected sometime in June this year. It will be a competitor to the likes of the Maruti Fronx and Tata Punch and was recently spied without any covering in Hyundai’s home country.

