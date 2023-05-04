Modified On May 04, 2023 03:48 PM By Rohit for Hyundai Exter

The Exter will be the new entry-level SUV in Hyundai’s Indian lineup

Hyundai India had recently shared the teaser sketch of the micro SUV.

The spy shots also show the H-shaped LED DRLs and taillight elements, roof rails and alloy wheels.

Expected features include a big touchscreen, wireless phone charging and up to six airbags.

Likely to get the Grand i10 Nios’s 1.2-litre petrol engine; expected with a turbo-petrol engine as well.

Prices could start from Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

It wasn’t long ago that we got our first look in the form of a teaser sketch at the Hyundai Exter. But after a slew of camouflaged sightings, we now have our first look at the undisguised model in South Korea.

What Can Be Seen?

The first thing you notice from the spy shot is how identical the Exter looks to its teaser sketch. It was finished in a white shade and showed the SUV’s projector headlights (with chrome surrounds) and H-shaped LED DRL setup, as seen in the sketch. The spied model was also seen with chunky wheel arches housing the Y-shaped, 4-spoke dual-tone alloy wheels and roof rails.

Its rear features a more upright tailgate and gets connected taillights as well, having the H-shaped motif mimicking that of the LED DRLs. The Exter spotted had a large round exhaust but that’s unlikely to make it to the India-spec model.

Hyundai Exter Cabin And Features

While the wait for the Exter’s interior continues, we believe Hyundai could equip its micro SUV with a big touchscreen infotainment unit, wireless phone charging, a digitised driver’s display and cruise control.

In terms of safety, the India-spec Exter is expected to get up to six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ABS with EBD, and a reversing camera.

To Get Petrol Power Only

We believe the India-spec Exter will borrow the Grand i10 Nios’s petrol engine: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit (83PS/114Nm). While it will likely get a 5-speed manual, Hyundai could also provide it with a 5-speed AMT option. The Exter might even come with the option of a CNG kit as seen on the Grand i10 Nios.

When Will It Hit Showrooms?

Hyundai is expected to launch the Exter in India by June 2023, at a starting price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom). The micro SUV will take on the Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx, Citroen C3, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

