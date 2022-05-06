English | हिंदी

A Look At The Top 15 Best-selling Cars In April 2022

Published On May 06, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

The Tata Nexon witnessed the best year-on-year growth of 94 percent

The list of best-selling cars for April 2022 is out. While 10 out of the 15 models mentioned below witnessed sales of more than 10,000 units, a majority of them took a hit when their year-on-year (YoY) figures were concerned.

Here’s a look at the list:

Rank

Model

April 2022

April 2021

March 2022

1

Maruti Wagon R

17,766

18,656

24,634

2

Maruti Ertiga

14,889

8,644

7,888

3

Tata Nexon

13,471

6,938

14,315

4

Hyundai Creta

12,651

12,463

10,532

5

Maruti Vitara Brezza

11,764

11,220

12,439

6

Maruti Eeco

11,154

11,469

9,221

7

Maruti Baleno

10,938

16,384

14,520

8

Maruti Dzire

10,701

14,073

18,623

9

Maruti Alto

10,443

17,303

7,621

10

Tata Punch

10,132

10,526

11

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

9,123

11,540

9,687

12

Maruti Swift

8,898

18,316

13,623

13

Hyundai Venue

8,392

11,245

9,220

14

Mahindra Bolero

7,686

6,152

6,924

15

Kia Seltos

7,506

8,086

8,415

Takeaways

Maruti Wagon R

  • The Maruti Wagon R was the best-selling model in April 2022, reporting 17,766 units sold. That said, its year-on-year (YoY) numbers went down by 5 percent.

  • Maruti Suzuki sold nearly 15,000 units of the Ertiga which helped it grab the second spot in the April sales chart.

Tata Nexon

  • Tata’s sub-4m SUV, the Nexon, took the last place on the podium with total sales of almost 13,500 units. Its YoY numbers saw the biggest growth of 94 percent among all models in this list.

  • With over 12,600 units sold, the Hyundai Creta’s sales figures grew year-on-year by a marginal 2 percent.

  • The Maruti Vitara Brezza stood fifth on the April sales chart with nearly 11,800 units sold.

  • Another Maruti model with over 11,000 units sold was the Eeco.

Maruti Baleno

  • While Maruti dispatched almost 11,000 units of the Baleno, the premium hatchback’s YoY numbers dropped down by 33 percent.

  • The Maruti Dzire was the only sedan to feature on this list with total sales of a little over 10,700 units.

  • Maruti’s entry-level hatchback, the Alto, achieved sales of nearly 10,500 units, but its YoY figures dipped by 40 percent.

  • The Tata Punch was the last model in this list to cross the 10,000-units-sold threshold.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

  • Hyundai retailed over 9,100 units of the Grand i10 Nios. However, this was still down from March 2022 monthly sales numbers.

  • With almost 8,900 units shipped, the Maruti Swift closely followed its Hyundai rival in April sales. That said, its year-on-year figures went down by the biggest margin of 51 percent among all models here.

  • While Hyundai had shipped over 11,000 units of the Venue in April 2021, the carmaker dispatched only around 8,400 units of the SUV in April 2022.

  • The Mahindra Bolero, with its total sales of almost 7,700 units, was the only model from the carmaker to feature in this list.

Kia Seltos

  • Kia’s compact SUV, the Seltos, stood last on this chart as the carmaker shipped a little over 7,500 units in April 2022.

