Published On May 06, 2022 08:00 AM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

The Tata Nexon witnessed the best year-on-year growth of 94 percent

The list of best-selling cars for April 2022 is out. While 10 out of the 15 models mentioned below witnessed sales of more than 10,000 units, a majority of them took a hit when their year-on-year (YoY) figures were concerned.

Here’s a look at the list:

Rank Model April 2022 April 2021 March 2022 1 Maruti Wagon R 17,766 18,656 24,634 2 Maruti Ertiga 14,889 8,644 7,888 3 Tata Nexon 13,471 6,938 14,315 4 Hyundai Creta 12,651 12,463 10,532 5 Maruti Vitara Brezza 11,764 11,220 12,439 6 Maruti Eeco 11,154 11,469 9,221 7 Maruti Baleno 10,938 16,384 14,520 8 Maruti Dzire 10,701 14,073 18,623 9 Maruti Alto 10,443 17,303 7,621 10 Tata Punch 10,132 – 10,526 11 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 9,123 11,540 9,687 12 Maruti Swift 8,898 18,316 13,623 13 Hyundai Venue 8,392 11,245 9,220 14 Mahindra Bolero 7,686 6,152 6,924 15 Kia Seltos 7,506 8,086 8,415

Takeaways

The Maruti Wagon R was the best-selling model in April 2022, reporting 17,766 units sold. That said, its year-on-year (YoY) numbers went down by 5 percent.

Maruti Suzuki sold nearly 15,000 units of the Ertiga which helped it grab the second spot in the April sales chart.

Tata’s sub-4m SUV, the Nexon, took the last place on the podium with total sales of almost 13,500 units. Its YoY numbers saw the biggest growth of 94 percent among all models in this list.

With over 12,600 units sold, the Hyundai Creta’s sales figures grew year-on-year by a marginal 2 percent.

The Maruti Vitara Brezza stood fifth on the April sales chart with nearly 11,800 units sold.

Another Maruti model with over 11,000 units sold was the Eeco.

While Maruti dispatched almost 11,000 units of the Baleno, the premium hatchback’s YoY numbers dropped down by 33 percent.

The Maruti Dzire was the only sedan to feature on this list with total sales of a little over 10,700 units.

Maruti’s entry-level hatchback, the Alto, achieved sales of nearly 10,500 units, but its YoY figures dipped by 40 percent.

The Tata Punch was the last model in this list to cross the 10,000-units-sold threshold.

Hyundai retailed over 9,100 units of the Grand i10 Nios. However, this was still down from March 2022 monthly sales numbers.

With almost 8,900 units shipped, the Maruti Swift closely followed its Hyundai rival in April sales. That said, its year-on-year figures went down by the biggest margin of 51 percent among all models here.

While Hyundai had shipped over 11,000 units of the Venue in April 2021, the carmaker dispatched only around 8,400 units of the SUV in April 2022.

The Mahindra Bolero, with its total sales of almost 7,700 units, was the only model from the carmaker to feature in this list.

Kia’s compact SUV, the Seltos, stood last on this chart as the carmaker shipped a little over 7,500 units in April 2022.

Read More on : Wagon R on road price