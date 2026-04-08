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    Skoda Kushaq EMI Buying Guide Explained

    These prices are applicable for the top-spec Monte Carlo variant with the 1.5 TSI engine

    Published On Apr 08, 2026 03:02 PM By Ved

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    Skoda Kushaq

    Earlier this year, Skoda introduced a facelifted version of the Kushaq SUV priced at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). And now with the much-needed refresh, it has again become a competitive option in its segment while still retaining its enthusiast-focused appeal. 

    But if you were looking to bring one home, there are good chances that you are considering financing it with an auto loan, in which case, the EMI amount and duration become important factors in the decision. For this reason, we have broken down these details for the top-end Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 in this story with approximate on-road pricing for New Delhi.

    Variant

    Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5

    On-road Price

    Rs 21,90,533

    Down Payment (Approximately 20% of ex-showroom price)

    Rs 4,40,000

    Loan Amount

    Rs 17,50,533

    Interest Rate

    8.8%

    For a more detailed look at the EMI rates, you can also visit this section. We have also compiled the estimated on-road pricing in the top 5 cities in this story.

    Disclaimer:

    These figures are indicative, and the actual EMI amount may vary depending on your CIBIL score, interest rate, financing offers, down payment, and other factors. We suggest contacting your local dealership and preferred bank or lender for a more accurate estimate.

    Let’s take a look at the EMI details:

    Skoda Kushaq: 3 Year EMI Plan

    Down Payment: Rs 4,40,000

    EMI Amount: Rs 55,504 

    Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 24,38,144 (Including Interest)

    Skoda Kushaq EMI Buying Guide

    Skoda Kushaq: 4 Year EMI Plan

    Down Payment: Rs 4,40,000

    EMI Amount: Rs 43,396

    Total Cost After 4 Years: Rs 25,23,008 (Including Interest)

    Skoda Kushaq EMI Buying Guide

    Skoda Kushaq: 5 Year EMI Plan

    Down Payment: Rs 4,40,000

    EMI Amount: Rs 36,169

    Total Cost After 5 Years: Rs 26,10,140 (Including Interest)

    Skoda Kushaq EMI Buying Guide

    Skoda Kushaq: 7 Year EMI Plan

    Down Payment: Rs 4,40,000

    EMI Amount: Rs 27,987

    Total Cost After 7 Years: Rs 27,90,908 (Including Interest)

    Skoda Kushaq EMI Buying Guide

    Skoda Kushaq Overview

    Skoda’s Kushaq underwent its first major facelift earlier this year, after being first introduced in 2021. As part of this facelift, it now features a revised design with noteworthy changes being a sleeker front fascia with illuminated grille, new headlamps, a connected LED taillamp cluster and new alloy wheels. 

    Skoda Kushaq

    In terms of equipment, it gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AI assistant, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, rear seat massager, wireless charger, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM and automatic climate control. 

    Skoda Kushaq

    Safety features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), all-wheel disc brakes, electronic differential lock(EDL), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and front and rear parking sensors.

    The new Kushaq is powered by 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. Here are their detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    Power

    115 PS

    150 PS

    Torque

    178 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/8-speed AT

    7-speed DCT

    MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

    DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

    Skoda Kushaq

    Variants:

    Skoda is offering the Kushaq in 5 variants called Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo. Take a look at each one of them in detail here.

    Skoda Kushaq Price & Rivals

    Skoda retails the Kushaq from a price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out this story for the detailed variant-wise price list.

    It goes up against other established compact SUVs like the Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and MG Astor. It also rivals the Volkswagen Taigun, which shares the same platform and is set to receive a facelift this month.

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