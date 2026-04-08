Skoda Kushaq EMI Buying Guide Explained

Earlier this year, Skoda introduced a facelifted version of the Kushaq SUV priced at Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). And now with the much-needed refresh, it has again become a competitive option in its segment while still retaining its enthusiast-focused appeal.

But if you were looking to bring one home, there are good chances that you are considering financing it with an auto loan, in which case, the EMI amount and duration become important factors in the decision. For this reason, we have broken down these details for the top-end Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 in this story with approximate on-road pricing for New Delhi.

Variant Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 On-road Price Rs 21,90,533 Down Payment (Approximately 20% of ex-showroom price) Rs 4,40,000 Loan Amount Rs 17,50,533 Interest Rate 8.8%

For a more detailed look at the EMI rates, you can also visit this section. We have also compiled the estimated on-road pricing in the top 5 cities in this story.

Disclaimer: These figures are indicative, and the actual EMI amount may vary depending on your CIBIL score, interest rate, financing offers, down payment, and other factors. We suggest contacting your local dealership and preferred bank or lender for a more accurate estimate.

Let’s take a look at the EMI details:

Skoda Kushaq: 3 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,40,000

EMI Amount: Rs 55,504

Total Cost After 3 Years: Rs 24,38,144 (Including Interest)

Skoda Kushaq: 4 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,40,000

EMI Amount: Rs 43,396

Total Cost After 4 Years: Rs 25,23,008 (Including Interest)

Skoda Kushaq: 5 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,40,000

EMI Amount: Rs 36,169

Total Cost After 5 Years: Rs 26,10,140 (Including Interest)

Skoda Kushaq: 7 Year EMI Plan

Down Payment: Rs 4,40,000

EMI Amount: Rs 27,987

Total Cost After 7 Years: Rs 27,90,908 (Including Interest)

Skoda Kushaq Overview

Skoda’s Kushaq underwent its first major facelift earlier this year, after being first introduced in 2021. As part of this facelift, it now features a revised design with noteworthy changes being a sleeker front fascia with illuminated grille, new headlamps, a connected LED taillamp cluster and new alloy wheels.

In terms of equipment, it gets a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AI assistant, 6-way powered and ventilated front seats, rear seat massager, wireless charger, ambient lighting, auto-dimming IRVM and automatic climate control.

Safety features include 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), all-wheel disc brakes, electronic differential lock(EDL), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and front and rear parking sensors.

The new Kushaq is powered by 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. Here are their detailed specifications:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT 7-speed DCT

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

DCT- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Variants: Skoda is offering the Kushaq in 5 variants called Classic Plus, Signature, Sportline, Prestige and Monte Carlo. Take a look at each one of them in detail here.

Skoda Kushaq Price & Rivals

Skoda retails the Kushaq from a price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom). You can check out this story for the detailed variant-wise price list.

It goes up against other established compact SUVs like the Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and MG Astor. It also rivals the Volkswagen Taigun, which shares the same platform and is set to receive a facelift this month.