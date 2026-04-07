2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift On-road Prices Explained: How Much Does It Cost In Your City?

Skoda has introduced the new Kushaq facelift at a price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) with significant changes to the feature list and styling. But while these are ex-showroom prices, let’s take a look at how much it will set you back on the road in the Top 5 cities:

How Is The On-Road Price Calculated?

When purchasing a car, the ex-showroom price covers only the cost of the vehicle itself. However, there are a few more taxes and fees involved before you can actually drive the car home. These include:

Insurance Premium

Road Tax (varies depending on state of registration)

Registration Fees

FASTag charges

TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh

Accessories (optional)

Note: All variants of the new Kushaq are priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus incur TCS at 1%. You can check out the Kushaq’s booking details here.

Disclaimer: Insurance premiums vary depending on several factors. We suggest you check with your local dealer about the same and negotiate for a better deal.

Skoda Kushaq On-road Price: Delhi

Charges Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus MT (Base) Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 10,690 Rs 18,990 Insurance Rs 25,400 Rs 41,200 Road Tax Rs 1,14,030 Rs 1,97,030 Registration Charges Rs 1,500 Rs 1,500 FASTag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 12,20,620 Rs 21,56,720

As seen above, on-road prices of the Kushaq vary between Rs 12.21 lakh and Rs 21.57 lakh in Delhi. Do note that these prices do not include add-ons such as accessories, extended warranty and service packages.

Check the Kushaq’s on-road pricing in Delhi for all variants here.

Skoda Kushaq On-road Price: Mumbai

Charges Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus MT (Base) Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 10,690 Rs 18,990 Insurance Rs 63,845 Rs 1,07,412 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,40,316 Rs 2,41,908 FASTag Rs 800 Rs 800 On-road Price Rs 12,84,651 Rs 22,68,110

In Mumbai, the Kushaq can cost you between Rs 12.85 lakh and Rs 22.68 lakh to bring home. Do note that these prices do not include add-ons such as accessories, extended warranty and service packages.

Check the Kushaq’s on-road pricing in Mumbai for all variants here.

Skoda Kushaq On-road Price: Bengaluru

Charges Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus MT (Base) Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 10,690 Rs 18,990 Insurance Rs 39,177 Rs 69,970 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 2,05,422 Rs 3,62,043 FASTag Rs 600 Rs 600 On-road Price Rs 13,24,889 Rs 23,50,603

Buying the Kushaq in Bengaluru will cost you between Rs 13.25 lakh and Rs 23.51 lakh on-road. This pricing does not include accessories, local municipal taxes, service packages or other add-ons.

Check the Kushaq’s on-road pricing in Bengaluru for all variants here.

Expensive! Karnataka has one of the highest road tax rates in the country, which makes the Kushaq most expensive to buy in Bengaluru among these cities.

Skoda Kushaq On-road Price: Chennai

Charges Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus MT (Base) Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 10,690 Rs 18,990 Insurance Rs 41,142 Rs 71,935 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,95,920 Rs 3,45,320 FASTag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 13,17,252 Rs 23,35,745

If you want to buy the SUV in Chennai, it will set you back between Rs 13.17 lakh and Rs 23.36 lakh on-road. You can also opt for add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages separately as well.

Check the Kushaq’s on-road pricing in Chennai for all variants here.

Skoda Kushaq On-road Price: Kolkata

Charges Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus MT (Base) Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI (Top) Ex-showroom Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 18.99 lakh TCS at 1% of ex-showroom Rs 10,690 Rs 18,990 Insurance Rs 38,922 Rs 69,715 Road Tax + Registration Charges Rs 1,07,840 Rs 1,90,840 FASTag Rs 500 Rs 500 On-road Price Rs 12,26,952 Rs 21,79,045

The Kushaq’s starting price is the most affordable in Kolkata among all the cities in this list, with the base variant priced at Rs 12.27 lakh on-road. On the other hand, the top-spec Monte Carlo 1.5 trim costs Rs 21.79 lakh.

Note: West Bengal also offers the option to pay road tax for 5 years instead of the 15 years lifetime tax, which will result in a more affordable on-road price. Contact your local dealer for more details on the same.

Check the Kushaq’s on-road pricing in Kolkata for all variants here.

Disclaimer: The on-road prices mentioned above are indicative, and a lot of factors like Insurance charges, local municipal taxes, accessories and even discounts may vary. We suggest you check with your local Skoda dealership for a clearer idea about the exact on-road pricing in your city.

Skoda Kushaq Overview

One of the most popular models in its lineup, Skoda gave the Kushaq a mid-life refresh earlier this year. Part of this update is a heavily updated exterior design. Up front, you get to see an illuminated grille, slimmer LED headlamps and fog lamps and a new bumper.

In profile, it remains similar to the pre-facelift version with the only major change being new alloy wheels. The rear-end styling is also similar in profile, although a new connected LED taillamp cluster makes it feel more upmarket and the illuminated logo offers a unique touch.

Feature-wise, there are additions like a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AI assistant, a panoramic sunroof and a rear seat massager. Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold control (HHC), electronic differential lock (EDL) and traction control.

It gets powered by a choice of 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. The former can be had with manual and automatic transmission options, while the latter is mated to a DCT only. Here are the detailed specifications of these powertrains:

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol TSI 1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT/8-speed AT 7-speed DSG

MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)

DSG- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)

Check out the Kushaq’s variants in detail here.

Skoda Kushaq: Rivals

The Kushaq goes up against compact SUVs like the Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and MG Astor. It also goes up against the Volkswagen Taigun, which is based on the same underpinnings and is set to receive a facelift this month.