2026 Skoda Kushaq Facelift On-road Prices Explained: How Much Does It Cost In Your City?
Skoda is offering the Kushaq in 5 broad variants, with prices starting from Rs 10.69 lakh
Published On Apr 07, 2026 07:02 PM By Ved
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Skoda has introduced the new Kushaq facelift at a price of Rs 10.69 lakh (ex-showroom) with significant changes to the feature list and styling. But while these are ex-showroom prices, let’s take a look at how much it will set you back on the road in the Top 5 cities:
How Is The On-Road Price Calculated?
When purchasing a car, the ex-showroom price covers only the cost of the vehicle itself. However, there are a few more taxes and fees involved before you can actually drive the car home. These include:
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Insurance Premium
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Road Tax (varies depending on state of registration)
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Registration Fees
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FASTag charges
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TCS (Tax Collected at Source) for cars with an ex-showroom price above Rs 10 lakh
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Accessories (optional)
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Note:
All variants of the new Kushaq are priced above Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus incur TCS at 1%. You can check out the Kushaq’s booking details here.
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Disclaimer:
Insurance premiums vary depending on several factors. We suggest you check with your local dealer about the same and negotiate for a better deal.
Skoda Kushaq On-road Price: Delhi
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Charges
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Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus MT (Base)
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Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI (Top)
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Ex-showroom
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Rs 10.69 lakh
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Rs 18.99 lakh
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TCS at 1% of ex-showroom
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Rs 10,690
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Rs 18,990
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Insurance
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Rs 25,400
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Rs 41,200
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Road Tax
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Rs 1,14,030
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Rs 1,97,030
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Registration Charges
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Rs 1,500
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Rs 1,500
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FASTag
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Rs 500
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Rs 500
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On-road Price
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Rs 12,20,620
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Rs 21,56,720
As seen above, on-road prices of the Kushaq vary between Rs 12.21 lakh and Rs 21.57 lakh in Delhi. Do note that these prices do not include add-ons such as accessories, extended warranty and service packages.
Check the Kushaq’s on-road pricing in Delhi for all variants here.
Skoda Kushaq On-road Price: Mumbai
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Charges
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Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus MT (Base)
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Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI (Top)
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Ex-showroom
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Rs 10.69 lakh
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Rs 18.99 lakh
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TCS at 1% of ex-showroom
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Rs 10,690
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Rs 18,990
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Insurance
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Rs 63,845
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Rs 1,07,412
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Road Tax + Registration Charges
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Rs 1,40,316
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Rs 2,41,908
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FASTag
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Rs 800
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Rs 800
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On-road Price
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Rs 12,84,651
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Rs 22,68,110
In Mumbai, the Kushaq can cost you between Rs 12.85 lakh and Rs 22.68 lakh to bring home. Do note that these prices do not include add-ons such as accessories, extended warranty and service packages.
Check the Kushaq’s on-road pricing in Mumbai for all variants here.
Skoda Kushaq On-road Price: Bengaluru
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Charges
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Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus MT (Base)
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Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI (Top)
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Ex-showroom
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Rs 10.69 lakh
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Rs 18.99 lakh
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TCS at 1% of ex-showroom
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Rs 10,690
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Rs 18,990
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Insurance
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Rs 39,177
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Rs 69,970
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Road Tax + Registration Charges
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Rs 2,05,422
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Rs 3,62,043
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FASTag
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Rs 600
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Rs 600
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On-road Price
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Rs 13,24,889
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Rs 23,50,603
Buying the Kushaq in Bengaluru will cost you between Rs 13.25 lakh and Rs 23.51 lakh on-road. This pricing does not include accessories, local municipal taxes, service packages or other add-ons.
Check the Kushaq’s on-road pricing in Bengaluru for all variants here.
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Expensive!
Karnataka has one of the highest road tax rates in the country, which makes the Kushaq most expensive to buy in Bengaluru among these cities.
Skoda Kushaq On-road Price: Chennai
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Charges
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Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus MT (Base)
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Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI (Top)
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Ex-showroom
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Rs 10.69 lakh
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Rs 18.99 lakh
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TCS at 1% of ex-showroom
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Rs 10,690
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Rs 18,990
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Insurance
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Rs 41,142
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Rs 71,935
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Road Tax + Registration Charges
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Rs 1,95,920
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Rs 3,45,320
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FASTag
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Rs 500
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Rs 500
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On-road Price
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Rs 13,17,252
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Rs 23,35,745
If you want to buy the SUV in Chennai, it will set you back between Rs 13.17 lakh and Rs 23.36 lakh on-road. You can also opt for add-ons like accessories, extended warranty and service packages separately as well.
Check the Kushaq’s on-road pricing in Chennai for all variants here.
Skoda Kushaq On-road Price: Kolkata
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Charges
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Skoda Kushaq Classic Plus MT (Base)
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Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo 1.5 TSI (Top)
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Ex-showroom
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Rs 10.69 lakh
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Rs 18.99 lakh
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TCS at 1% of ex-showroom
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Rs 10,690
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Rs 18,990
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Insurance
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Rs 38,922
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Rs 69,715
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Road Tax + Registration Charges
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Rs 1,07,840
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Rs 1,90,840
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FASTag
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Rs 500
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Rs 500
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On-road Price
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Rs 12,26,952
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Rs 21,79,045
The Kushaq’s starting price is the most affordable in Kolkata among all the cities in this list, with the base variant priced at Rs 12.27 lakh on-road. On the other hand, the top-spec Monte Carlo 1.5 trim costs Rs 21.79 lakh.
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Note:
West Bengal also offers the option to pay road tax for 5 years instead of the 15 years lifetime tax, which will result in a more affordable on-road price. Contact your local dealer for more details on the same.
Check the Kushaq’s on-road pricing in Kolkata for all variants here.
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Disclaimer:
The on-road prices mentioned above are indicative, and a lot of factors like Insurance charges, local municipal taxes, accessories and even discounts may vary. We suggest you check with your local Skoda dealership for a clearer idea about the exact on-road pricing in your city.
Skoda Kushaq Overview
One of the most popular models in its lineup, Skoda gave the Kushaq a mid-life refresh earlier this year. Part of this update is a heavily updated exterior design. Up front, you get to see an illuminated grille, slimmer LED headlamps and fog lamps and a new bumper.
In profile, it remains similar to the pre-facelift version with the only major change being new alloy wheels. The rear-end styling is also similar in profile, although a new connected LED taillamp cluster makes it feel more upmarket and the illuminated logo offers a unique touch.
Feature-wise, there are additions like a larger 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with AI assistant, a panoramic sunroof and a rear seat massager. Safety is taken care of by 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), rear view camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill hold control (HHC), electronic differential lock (EDL) and traction control.
It gets powered by a choice of 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. The former can be had with manual and automatic transmission options, while the latter is mated to a DCT only. Here are the detailed specifications of these powertrains:
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Engine
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1-litre turbo-petrol TSI
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1.5-litre turbo-petrol TSI
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Power
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115 PS
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150 PS
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Torque
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178 Nm
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250 Nm
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Transmission
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6-speed MT/8-speed AT
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7-speed DSG
MT- Manual Transmission, AT- Automatic Transmission (torque converter)
DSG- Dual Clutch Transmission (automatic)
Check out the Kushaq’s variants in detail here.
Skoda Kushaq: Rivals
The Kushaq goes up against compact SUVs like the Renault Duster, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Tata Sierra, Honda Elevate, Maruti Grand Vitara, Maruti Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, and MG Astor. It also goes up against the Volkswagen Taigun, which is based on the same underpinnings and is set to receive a facelift this month.