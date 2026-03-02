All
    2026 Nissan Gravite Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: Find Out Which 7-seater MPV Is For You

    Both cater to buyers looking for an affordable MPV, but have completely different personalities. Find out which one is for you

    Published On Mar 02, 2026 07:01 PM By Yashein

    Nissan Gravite Vs Maruti Ertiga

    Nissan recently launched its Gravite MPV, which is a rebadged version of the Renault Triber. Like the Triber, the Gravite is positioned as an affordable 7-seater MPV with a host of functional features. Talking about MPVs, the Maruti Ertiga is a household name and one of the most popular MPVs in India. 

    While the Ertiga and Triber have different personalities, both cater to buyers seeking value and practicality from their next purchase. In this report, we compare both vehicles, taking you through their pricing, dimensions, features, and powertrain specifications:  

    Price

    Model

    Nissan Gravite 

    Maruti Ertiga 

    Price (ex-showroom)

    Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 8.94 lakh

    Rs 8.80 lakh to Rs 12.94 lakh

    • There is a price difference of around Rs 3 lakh for the entry-level variants. 

    • For the higher variants, the price differences further increase by up to Rs 4 lakh.

    • With higher pricing, the Ertiga also offers some extras over the Gravite, which we will be covering later on. To check out the variant-wise prices of the Gravite, head over to this story.  

    Let’s find out what the Ertiga offers over the Gravite for the extra money: 

    Dimensions

    Parameter

    Nissan Gravite 

    Maruti Ertiga 

    Difference

    Length

    3987 mm

    4435 mm

    (-448 mm)

    Width

    1734 mm

    1735 mm

    (-1 mm)

    Height 

    1643 mm

    1690 mm

    (-47 mm) 

    Wheelbase

    2636 mm

    2740 mm

    (-104 mm) 

    • As you can see above, the Ertiga is significantly longer but negligibly wider. 

    • The Ertiga is taller than the Gravite by 46 mm. 

    • In terms of wheelbase, too, the Ertiga prevails, leading to more space inside the cabin. 

    • So, overall, the Ertiga is a bigger car in comparison. It also offers more legroom, headroom, and kneeroom for all three rows. 

    Powertrain 

    In terms of powertrain, too, the Ertiga has a clear edge over the Gravite. The Gravite gets a smaller 1-litre petrol engine, while the Ertiga gets a more powerful 1.5-litre petrol engine. The Ertiga’s engine is also smoother and more refined. In terms of transmission, too, the Ertiga’s automatic transmission is a bit superior when compared to the AMT unit offered with the Gravite. Let’s check out the specs:

    Nissan Gravite

    Maruti Ertiga 

    Engine

    1-litre NA petrol engine

    1.5-litre NA petrol engine 

    Power 

    72 PS

    103 PS

    Torque

    96 Nm

    139 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT*

    5-speed MT, 6-speed torque converter (AT)

    *AMT- Automated-manual Transmission

    • The Ertiga makes 31 PS more power and 43 Nm more torque. The extra output results in easier overtaking on the highways.  

    • The Ertiga’s 6-speed AT is also smoother than the AMT of the Gravite. 

    • The Ertiga can also be picked with a factory-fitted CNG kit, featuring lower running costs, but lesser power output. Nissan has also announced that it will launch the Gravite with a dealer-fitted CNG kit soon, but the launch date remains unconfirmed.

    Features

    Feature

    Nissan Gravite

    Maruti Ertiga

    Auto Headlamps

    Foglamps

    LED

    Halogen

    LED Taillamps

    Wheels

    15-inch alloy wheels

    15-inch alloy wheels

    Roof Rails

    Height-adjustable Driver Seat

    Infotainment 

    8-inch touchscreen

    7-inch touchscreen 

    Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto

    Instrument Cluster

    7-inch digital display

    Analogue with MID

    Wireless Phone Charger

    Sound system

    6 speakers

    6 speakers ARKAMYS

    Cruise Control

    Climate Control (AC)

    Manual

    Automatic

    Keyless entry 

    Push-button start/stop

    Paddle shifters

    Cooled Glovebox

    Connected Car Tech

    Airbags

    6

    6

    Parking sensors

    Front and rear 

    Rear

    Reverse parking camera

    Rear defogger

    TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System)

    • As seen above, both MPVs offer something or the other over each other. 

    • The Gravite comes with a larger infotainment system, digital driver’s display, front parking sensors, and a cooled glovebox. 

    • On the other hand, the Ertiga offers paddle shifters and automatic climate control. 

    • In terms of safety, both MPVs are well-equipped with features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, TPMS, and parking sensors. 

    Maruti also sells the XL6 (6-seater) as the slightly more premium version of the Ertiga. The XL6 further gets features such as ventilated front seats, a 360-degree camera and larger wheels. 

    CarDekho Says

    If you’re looking for a budget-friendly 7-seater primarily for city use, with flexible seating and a long list of practical features at a lower price point, the Nissan Gravite makes a strong case for itself. It’s compact, easy to drive, and significantly more affordable, making it ideal for first-time MPV buyers or small families upgrading from a hatchback.

    However, if you want a more spacious cabin, a stronger and smoother engine, better highway performance, and the convenience of a proper 6-speed automatic transmission, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga justifies its premium. It feels more mature, more comfortable for long-distance travel, and offers the added advantage of a CNG option for lower running costs.

    The Ertiga is also sold in higher numbers and will be a more familiar option to consider. The Gravite would be a unique option in this space. Both offer excellent value for your money, but if the extra few lakhs won’t hurt your pocket, then the Ertiga seems to be the better pick. 

    Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below. 

