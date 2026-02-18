2026 Nissan Gravite Vs Renault Triber: Differences And Similarities Explained

Nissan has entered the affordable 7-seater MPV segment by introducing the new Gravite MPV. It is essentially based on the Renault Triber, but features distinctive exterior and interior styling to stand out from its sibling. Both MPVs are priced similarly and also offer similar sets of features and powertrain options.

So if you are looking for an affordable 7-seater MPV, here’s a detailed comparison between the newly launched Nissan Gravite and the Renault Triber facelift. Let’s begin:

Exterior

At first glance, the overall body style of the Nissan Gravite is the same as the Renault Triber. Since both models share the same underpinnings, the tall-boy stance, upright proportions and roofline remain unchanged. The side profile makes it clear that the two MPVs are closely related.

Up front, the Gravite gets a bold piano black grille with a honeycomb pattern, which looks more aggressive than the Triber’s gloss black grille. It also features ‘GRAVITE’ lettering on the bonnet, giving it a more premium and SUV-like presence.

The LED DRLs on the Gravite appear slimmer and are connected by a chrome strip, making the face look slightly more modern. In comparison, the Triber’s front design feels cleaner and more straightforward, with a more subtle grille treatment and Renault’s signature styling cues.

The Gravite also gets distinctive C-shaped silver accents on the bumper, adding contrast and making it look more rugged than the Triber.

With both MPVs, you get fog lamps in the lower section of the bumper.

From the side, the similarities are much more noticeable, thanks to the identical silhouette.

The main difference is the styling of the 15-inch stylised steel wheels, where both of them get different designs.

Both MPVs feature wraparound tail lamps that appear to be nearly identical. The taillights on the Gravite are connected by a chrome strip.

That said, the Gravite gets those C-shaped silver accents on the bumper, visually linking the rear to the front design. The badging is obviously different, with ‘GRAVITE’ branding replacing the Triber nameplate.

Even the skid plate design is different on both MPVs.

Overall, while the body shell remains the same, Nissan has given the Gravite a slightly more urban and bold personality compared to the simpler, family-focused look of the Triber.

Colour Options

The Nissan Gravite is available in five shades: Onyx Black, Storm White, Metallic Grey, Blade Silver and Forest Green. On the other hand, the Triber features Amber Terracotta, Shadow Grey, Zanskar Blue, Ice Cool White, Moonlight Silver and Stealth Black.

To check out the Gravite’s colour palette in detail, head over to this story.

Interior

Step inside, and things are different.

The Gravite uses the older Triber’s dashboard layout, with a clean and practical design. The central touchscreen sits neatly below the AC vents, and below it are three rotary knobs for manual climate control.

The Triber comes with a floating touchscreen infotainment system, which looks more premium.

The three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls and the semi-digital instrument cluster also look very familiar. However, the graphics in the latter between both cars are unique.

The Gravite gets a dual-tone black and beige theme with leatherette seat upholstery, which adds a slightly more premium touch. The beige inserts on the dashboard and door pads help the cabin feel airy.

Seat design appears largely unchanged, with flat and upright cushioning that prioritises comfort, just like the Triber.

Both MPVs come with the option of folding down the third row seats, in case you want to use the space to carry luggage.

A key differentiator: The Gravite’s lower centre console is completely different from that of the Triber. Even the positioning of the AC vents is different to set these two MPVs apart.

Features

Both Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber are equipped with the same list of features. These include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, keyless entry with push-button start, manual AC with rear vents, cruise control, and a wireless phone charger.

In terms of safety, both MPVs come with six airbags (as standard), rear parking sensors with a camera, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Powertrain

Both Triber and Gravite also share the same powertrain options. Here’s a detailed look at the specifications:

Engine 1-litre NA petrol engine Power 72 PS Torque 96 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT, 5-speed AMT

Price

Prices for the Gravite range between Rs 5.65 lakh and Rs 8.93 lakh, while the Triber’s prices range from Rs 5.76 lakh to Rs 8.60 lakh (ex-showroom). The Triber only gets the AMT option with the top-spec variant. With the Gravite, you get the AMT option even with mid-spec variants. To check out the variant-wise pricing of the Gravite, here’s the link to our launch report.

CarDekho Says

The Nissan Gravite and Renault Triber are mechanically identical and offer near-identical feature lists, making them equally practical choices for families on a budget. The Gravite stands out with its bolder grille, contrasting bumper accents, and slightly different interior theme, while the Triber retains a cleaner, more familiar design and slightly lower starting price.

If you prefer a fresher look with broader AMT availability, the Gravite may feel like the better pick. However, if brand familiarity matters more, the Triber continues to make a strong case for itself.

That being said, both these MPVs are prime examples of providing more in a compact size. You won’t go wrong with either if you are looking for a spacious car under Rs 10 lakh. Which one out of the two would you pick? Let us know in the comments section below.