Nissan Gravite vs Kia Carens: Which 7-Seater Could Be The Better Buy?

Nissan’s introduction of the Gravite adds a new option for buyers looking for an affordable three-row vehicle. Based on the Renault Triber, the sub-4m MPV is offered with accessible pricing while delivering similar practicality and essential features. You can check out how the Gravite compares with the Triber in our detailed comparison.

The Kia Carens, on the other hand, has been in the market for some time, and with the introduction of its more premium sibling, the Carens Clavis, the standard Carens is now offered in a single Premium (O) variant.

On paper, both cater to slightly different buyers, which makes this comparison worth a closer look.

Price

Model Nissan Gravite Kia Carens Price (ex-showroom) Rs 5.65 lakh to Rs 8.94 lakh Rs 10.99 to Rs 12.77 lakh

The Nissan Gravite is significantly more affordable, with prices starting from Rs 5.65 lakh. This makes it one of the most budget-friendly three-row vehicles currently available.

The Kia Carens, on the other hand, sits in a higher price bracket, reflecting its larger size, more powerful engine options, and premium positioning.

But does it offer enough to justify the price difference? Let’s take a closer look.

Dimensions

Model Nissan Gravite Kia Carens Difference Length 3987 mm 4540 mm (-553 mm) Width 1734 mm 1800 mm (-66 mm) Height 1643 mm 1708 mm* (-65 mm) Wheelbase 2636 mm 2780 mm (-144 mm) Bootspace 182 litres 216 litres (-34 litres)

The numbers clearly show that the Kia Carens is the larger MPV.

*includes roof rails

It is longer, wider, and taller than the Nissan Gravite, and it also has a longer wheelbase.

These larger dimensions should result in better cabin space, especially for passengers sitting in the second and third rows.

Powertrain

When it comes to engine options, the Kia Carens clearly offers a stronger setup than the Nissan Gravite. The Gravite is powered by a smaller 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while the Carens gets a larger 1.5-litre petrol engine and also offers the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Here’s a look at the specifications.

Nissan Gravite Kia Carens Engine 1-litre NA petrol engine 1.5-litre NA petrol engine 1.5-litre diesel engine Power 72 PS 115 PS 116 PS Torque 96 Nm 144 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/ 5-speed AMT* 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

The difference in output is quite noticeable, with the Carens’ petrol engine producing 43 PS more power and 48 Nm more torque than the Gravite. This should make it feel more relaxed on highways and when driving with a full load.

Another advantage for the Carens is the availability of a diesel engine, which delivers 250 Nm of torque, making it better suited for longer trips and highway cruising.

The Gravite, meanwhile, keeps things simple with a smaller petrol engine but offers the option of an automatic gearbox, which is not available with any engine option of the Carens.

Features

Feature Nissan Gravite Kia Carens LED Headlamps ✅ ❌ Front LED foglamps ✅ ❌ LED Taillamps ✅ ✅ Wheels 15-inch alloy wheels 16-inch alloy wheels Roof Rails ✅ ✅ ORVM-Mounted Led Turn Indicators ✅ ✅ Leatherette Upholstery ✅ ✅(semi-leatherette) Height-adjustable Driver Seat ✅ ✅ Ambient Lighting ✅ ❌ Touchscreen Infotainment System 8-inch touchscreen 8-inch touchscreen Wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto ✅ ✅ Instrument Cluster 7-inch digital driver’s display Semi-digital Wireless Phone Charger ✅ ❌ Sound system 6-speaker 6-speaker Cruise Control ✅ ❌ One-touch Up/down driver ✅ ❌ Push-Button Start/Stop ✅ ❌ Connected Car Tech ✅ ❌ Airbags 6 6 Reverse Parking Camera ✅ ✅ Parking Sensors ✅ (front and rear) ✅ (rear only) Rear Defogger ✅ ✅ Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) ✅ ✅

Both MPVs come equipped with several essential features that buyers would expect in this segment. These include a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, leatherette upholstery, six airbags, and a reverse parking camera.

*AMT- Automated-manual Transmission

That said, the Nissan Gravite surprisingly offers a longer list of convenience features over the Carens.

It gets LED headlamps and fog lamps, ambient lighting, a wireless phone charger, cruise control, push-button start, connected car technology, and front parking sensors.

The Kia Carens, however, still provides a few advantages, including larger alloy wheels and a more spacious cabin thanks to its bigger dimensions.

CarDekho Says…

Both the Nissan Gravite and the Kia Carens approach the MPV space differently. The Gravite focuses on affordability and value, offering a three-row seating layout along with a long list of features at a much lower price point.

The Kia Carens, meanwhile, offers advantages in terms of size and engine options. It comes with larger dimensions and also offers multiple powertrain choices, including a diesel engine, which could appeal to buyers looking for stronger performance and more flexibility.

Both offer good value in their own way, but if spending more is not a concern, the Carens could be the more suitable pick. And if the Gravite has caught your interest but you are confused about how it stacks up against a more established MPV, you can also check out our detailed Gravite vs Ertiga comparison.