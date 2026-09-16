2026 Maruti Baleno One-Above Base Vs Mid Variant Compared: Delta Vs Zeta, Find Out Whether It Is Worth Upgrading To The Mid Variant

Maruti has refreshed the Baleno with a mid-life facelift in India, bringing new styling and updated features to the package. Prices for the 2026 Baleno range from Rs 5.99 lakh to 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Baleno comes in five variants: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha (O), available with MT, AMT, and CNG options.

The Delta variant is one of the lower variants and is placed just one variant above the base model in the Baleno lineup, and the range for it starts from Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom). Maruti has equipped the one-above-base variant with all the essential and convenience features that you would expect in a premium hatchback at this price.

The Zeta variant sits just above the Delta and acts as a mid-variant in the Baleno line-up. The range starts at Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). At the additional price, it brings a lot of added tech and features. Both variants in comparison here can also be had with an AMT gearbox and a factory-fitted CNG. So, should you stick with the lower Delta trim offering basic equipment, or stretch your budget for the mid-spec Zeta variant? Let’s take a closer look:

Price

Variant Price MT AMT CNG Maruti Baleno Delta Rs 7 lakh Rs 7.50 lakh Rs 7.92 lakh Maruti Baleno Zeta Rs 8 lakh Rs 8.50 lakh Rs 8.92 lakh

All prices ex-showroom, pan India

The new Baleno is priced from Rs 5.99 lakh onwards, with the range for Delta variants starting at Rs 7 lakh, and the Zeta variants starting from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Both variants are powered by the new 1.2-litre 3-cyl petrol engine, and buyers have the option to choose between a manual and AMT gearbox, along with the option of CNG. The AMT iteration would cost Rs 50,000 more, while opting for the CNG-powered models would cost an additional Rs 92,000. Buyers must also take note that the CNG powertrain is not available with an automatic transmission, unlike some rivals.

The price gap between the variants is Rs 1 lakh, and one must surely wonder whether it is worth it to upgrade to the upper variant, considering the fact that the Delta variant has a good set of features on offer. Let’s see what the Zeta variant brings to the table for the extra money:

Take a look at this story for the detailed pricing of all Baleno variants.

Exterior

Both the Delta and Zeta variants of the Maruti Baleno, in comparison here, have the same design and silhouette but look very different in terms of their overall styling. The Zeta variant adds a few styling elements over the Delta that improve its premium appeal.

Front

At the front, both variants get the new three-slat grille with chrome detailing, redesigned bumpers, and the Maruti Suzuki logo positioned on the bonnet. Both variants miss out on front fog lights, although these can be installed as aftermarket accessories. While the Delta variant gets halogen projector headlamps, the Zeta variant adds LED projector headlamps along with LED DRLs to the package, giving the front-end a more premium look.

Side

In profile, both variants get a blacked-out B-pillar, shark fin antenna, and the chrome insert on the front fender. While the Delta variant gets body-coloured door handles and 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, the Zeta variant comes equipped with chrome door handles and larger 16-inch alloy wheels, giving it a more premium and upmarket appearance.

Rear

At the rear, both variants get LED taillights, a high-mounted stop lamp, an integrated roof spoiler, and the Maruti Suzuki logo positioned at the centre of the boot. The Zeta variant additionally gets a tailgate chrome garnish, adding a subtle premium touch to the rear design.

Colour Options

The 2026 Maruti Baleno is offered with seven colour options, of which six can be had with the Delta variant. The new Enigmatic Teal Green colour is available exclusively on the higher variants, including Zeta, Alpha, and Alpha (O). You should check out our variant-wise colour options story for more details.

Interior

On the inside, both the Delta and Zeta variants share the same dashboard layout and fabric upholstery. However, the Zeta variant does feel like the more premium offering because of its value-added features as compared to the Delta trim, which makes the cabin feel more upmarket, all of which have been discussed in the next section.

Both the Delta and Zeta variants feature a dual-tone grey and blue interior theme and fabric upholstery, with seats finished in a similar contrasting black and blue fabric along with aluminium inserts on the dashboard, and soft-touch trims on the door pads. The steering wheel in both variants is a 3-spoke unit with audio controls. The centre houses a touchscreen infotainment whose screen size differs in both variants, and below this screen are the horizontally placed AC vents. The lower end houses a digital screen for the AC display along with buttons to operate the AC settings.

When it comes to comfort and practicality, both the Delta and Zeta variants come equipped with a front sliding armrest, adjustable headrests, rear AC vents, seat back pockets, 60:40 split rear seats, and a rear parcel shelf. The Delta variant does not offer height adjustment for the front seats, the Zeta variant offers a 6-way manual adjustment for the driver seat. The rear seats on both variants continue to miss out on a central armrest, which is a bummer. The overall cabin layout is very practical for everyday family use, with a good amount of space and comfort. The rear seats offer ample knee room, headroom, and enough shoulder room to comfortably accommodate three adults.

Detailed In Images: If you would like to take a closer look at the Maruti Baleno’s design and features, be sure to check out our detailed image gallery.

Features

The Maruti Baleno’s Delta variant comes loaded with a pretty good set of essential equipment that you would require in your daily usage and covers all the necessary bits, but the Zeta variant adds a few more value-added features to the list that make the package more appealing to the tech-driven crowd and justify its premium value.

The Delta variant of the Baleno features a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker audio system, steering-mounted audio controls, tilt adjustment for the steering wheel, manual AC, rear AC vents, keyless entry, central locking, power windows with driver side one touch-up/down operation, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs, analogue instrument cluster with a monochrome MID, 60:40 split rear seats, a rear fast-charging USB port, and a 12V power socket in the front.

The Zeta variant builds on this list by additionally offering a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system, automatic AC, push-button start/stop, analogue instrument cluster with a TFT colour MID, connected car tech, voice assistant, wireless phone charger, tilt and telescopic adjustment for the steering wheel, and a front footwell lamp, all of which make the cabin feel a lot more modern and complete compared to the Delta variant.

For a more detailed look at features offered across each variant, head to our variants explained story.

Safety

Speaking of safety, both the Delta and Zeta variants have a very similar set of safety equipment with just minor differentiating features. The safety net on the Delta variant comprises 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, brake assist, electronic stability program (ESP), hill hold control, reverse parking sensors, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear defogger, central locking, speed sensing auto door lock, seatbelt reminder, 3-point seatbelt for all seats, seatbelt pre-tensioner, ISOFIX child seat mounts, emergency stop signal, and a security alarm.

The Zeta variant additionally offers a reverse parking camera and a rear wiper with washer. Everything else remains identical between both variants.

Engine Options

Maruti has introduced a new engine with the Baleno facelift, which is the only available engine option on offer. The new engine is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol motor, which can be had with either a manual or an AMT gearbox in both variants. Maruti is also offering the option of a factory-fitted CNG, which can only be had with a manual transmission. Here’s a detailed look at the specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol + CNG Power 83 PS 70 PS Torque 112 Nm 102 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 5-speed AMT 5-speed MT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 23.80 kmpl (MT)/24.77 kmpl (AMT) 33.61 km/kg

MT- Manual transmission; AMT- Automated manual transmission

To know more about the variant-wise powertrain options, check out this report.

Rivals

The new Maruti Baleno continues to take on popular premium hatchbacks like the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and its platform sibling, the Toyota Glanza. Apart from the premium hatchback segment, it falls under a similar price bracket to compete with cars like the Tata Punch, Maruti Fronx, Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor, and the Maruti Swift.

CarDekho Says…

The Delta variant of the Maruti Baleno offers a decent mix of essential features, making it a sensible choice for buyers looking for a premium hatchback without stretching their budget too much. It also gets the option of a manual, AMT and CNG, giving buyers enough flexibility based on their requirements. However, it misses out on some premium and latest tech-driven features and equipment that are available with the Zeta variant.

At an additional cost of Rs 1 lakh, the Zeta variant adds several useful upgrades, including a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 6-speaker ARKAMYS sound system, automatic AC, push-button start/stop, connected car technology, etc. It also gets a 6-way manually adjustable driver seat and a few more premium touches on the outside, such as LED projector headlamps, LED DRLs, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a chrome strip on the boot. Considering the additional features and more premium exterior, the price gap seems justified.

If you're looking for a well-equipped Baleno while keeping the budget in check, the Delta variant offers a good balance of features and powertrain choices. However, if you can stretch your budget by Rs 1 lakh, the Zeta variant feels like the more complete package, especially for buyers who are looking for modern features, connected car-tech, added convenience features, and a more premium exterior. Hence, the Zeta would be our pick between the two. The offerings on the Zeta variant compared to its price also make it one of the most value-for-money variants in the Baleno line-up.